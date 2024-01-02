[CES 2024] Olive Union announces OTC Bluetooth hearing aid; Olive Max

Today, Olive Union, the global firm at the intersection of hearing accessibility and technology — marked the market launch of its all-new true wireless earbuds and hearing aids. The next-gen Olive Max features cutting edge adaptable sound settings and a sleek wraparound design that resembles today’s popular consumer earbuds rather than traditional hearing aids. With Olive Max, the brand is continuing its efforts to combat the social and economic barriers to hearing aid adoption using innovative design and technology.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Hearing loss is a real thing for many young and old alike. The company has been making devices to help those with hearing loss, and the new Olive Max looks to be their best effort yet. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the new device.

“We are thrilled to start 2024 with the arrival of the Olive Max,” said Owen Song, Founder, and CEO of Olive Union. “This is the next step in our continued mission to bring affordable and attractive wearables to the hearing loss community and help reduce the stigma associated with hearing loss. Research has shown that hearing loss contributes to cognitive issues related to memory if untreated. One of our primary goals at Olive is to improve relationships and mental health through hearing treatment.”

With louder and clearer sound than the preceding Olive Pro, the Olive Max is a fully equipped OTC hearing aid that is designed with the appearance and function of Bluetooth headphones. With noise amplification made to aid those with mild to moderate hearing loss (26 to 55 hearing loss range (dB HL)), the Olive Max is a sleek and sporty hearing aid that is crafted to reduce background noise and amplify clearer conversations. Users can enjoy the functionality of hearing aids with the wrap-around design of performance earbuds.

Available for purchase on OliveUnion.com at $398 USD, the Olive Max is outfitted with the following features:

True wireless music listening and hands-free calling

A rechargeable battery with up to 10 hours of continuous use and quick charging in 30 minutes with a charging case

Additional eartips to fit each user’s ears

AI recommended presets in the My Olive App that match user hearing profile needs

What do you think of these Bluetooth hearing aids? Are you going to catch our CES 2024 coverage? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.