Incase is relaunching its Microsoft PC accessory portfolio this year

Onward Brands, the parent company of Incase, has licensed rights and associated intellectual property from the Microsoft accessories portfolio. The deal includes manufacturing components of well-known Microsoft accessories, ensuring that the products stay true to the favorites that consumers enjoy and trust.

The strategic partnership allows Incase to leverage Microsoft’s world-class product design and proven technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Incase will manufacture and distribute a broad suite of Microsoft accessory products including Keyboards, Mice, Webcams, Headsets, and Speakers.

Best-selling products such as the Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, Modern Mobile Mouse, Wireless Desktop 850, and Modern Webcam will be marketed under the Incase brand as “Designed by Microsoft.” In addition to these existing products, Incase will debut a new ergonomic keyboard under the “Designed by Microsoft” designation.

“We are thrilled to license design and technology from the Microsoft accessory portfolio and to strategically expand our lineup of consumer tech solutions to include PC accessories,” said Marshall Clark, Onward General Manager, Productivity Business Unit. “Consumers can anticipate their favorite products back on shelves in 2024 under the Incase brand as we immediately begin to transition the portfolio.”

Onward Brands CEO Charlie Tebele added, “We look forward to building on the more than 30 years of outstanding product development that the Microsoft accessories business was well known for. With this product expansion, Onward will offer consumers the most comprehensive selection of accessories across our trusted brands.”

Brett Ostrum, CVP Microsoft Devices, commented, “Microsoft is excited to partner with Incase to bring Microsoft-designed PC accessories that our customers love to market.”

Incase products are available worldwide and at retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, and others, and on the Incase website.

