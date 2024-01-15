[CES 2024] HP announced new devices that incorporate AI and more

CES 2024 has passed us by and here we are in a fresh week of tech news. But this week we’re going to continue to bring you news we missed last week. CES 2024 was on fire and it felt like the event had finally recovered from the COVID-19 years and hopefully leaving that nonsense behind. HP made several announcements and we will start with its consumer lineup for 2024.

“We believe that the best innovations are also the most personal ones,” said Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Consumer Solutions, HP Inc. “New technologies from HP deliver solutions that allow us to be more personalized than ever, taking advantage of game-changing innovations like AI that will alter the way that technology moves us forward.”

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

New HP Spectre x360 Laptops

Today’s PC is no longer a personal computer, but a personalized companion that anticipates your needs for more responsive and optimized experiences, and the HP Spectre x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC and the HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC do just that with:

A PC That Adapts to You: A 9 MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for clear calls day or night; a dedicated AI chip that delivers built-in security features including walk away lock, wake on approach, and privacy alerts to warn you of snooping eyes; adaptive screen adjustments like a screen dimmer when you look away to save power and variable refresh rate for immersive performance and power efficiency; and, automatic performance optimization that adjusts fan noise and temperatures based on applications being used, placement of the laptop, and battery status.

Powerful AI Technology: Three engines (CPU, GPU, and NPU) across Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and optional NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPUs offer some of the most exciting technology available today to perform a variety of local AI workloads like photo and video editing for faster, more efficient content creation and collaboration. • Advanced Collaboration: The latest Spectre laptops are the first consumer devices to feature audio tuning by Poly. Poly brings decades of audio tuning experience to these devices, delivering the best voice clarity and remarkable sound. Further enhance calls and video with Windows Studio effects, which offloads AI features like automatic framing, background blur, and the ability to maintain eye contact onto the NPU for engaging connections.

Picture Perfect Views: The latest Spectre laptops offer the world’s most immersive experience display, with up to a 2.8K OLED screen for sharper images and more vibrant colors, along with an IMAX Enhanced Certification for watching movies. The 16:10 aspect ratio allows you to view more content, and the display can adjust from 48 Hz to 120 Hz based on the type of content you are viewing.

Peripherals

HP is also introducing new peripherals to adapt to your everyday digital experiences. Whether you’re an avid music lover, a tech-savvy professional, or simply someone who appreciates comfort and efficiency in your everyday interactions, HP’s range of products adapts to a broad spectrum of needs and lifestyles.

Designed for those on the go, the Poly Voyager Free 20 wireless earbuds deliver powerful sound and style. Whether listening to music or taking a call, these earbuds come equipped with hybrid adaptive active noise-canceling (ANC) to filter out ambient noise, so you never miss a beat. Poly’s legendary audio and intelligent noise reduction enable you to speak confidently, knowing you will be heard with total clarity on every call. Plus, you can power through your day with up to eight hours of listening time expected on the earbuds, and a portable Qi charging case that extends earbud battery life by 2.5 times. To enhance your comfort and overall listening experience, the Poly Lens Mobile App offers a personalized fit test with recommendations for the ideal ear tip size.

Experience a seamless blend of comfort and customization with the HP 960 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard, the world’s most versatile ergonomic split wireless keyboard. Designed with a split-zone layout, it adapts to your typing style, while the 20 programmable keys and a separate numeric keypad take customization to the next level. The keyboard offers Bluetooth® and dongle connectivity, ensuring you have the right tools for any task. Beyond enhancing your well-being, it also helps protect our shared future. This keyboard contains 50% post-consumer recycled materials and its external packaging is sustainably sourced.

Additional peripherals designed to enhance your digital experience include:

HP 690 Rechargeable Wireless Mouse: Introducing the world’s first Qi-charging Bluetooth® mouse with six or more programmable buttons, enabling you to connect wirelessly with ease. Personalize your productivity through the HP Accessory Center App.

HP 430 Programmable Wireless Keypad: Experience the world’s most customizable Bluetooth® mechanical keypad. Its compact and portable design makes it an ideal travel companion.

HP USB-C Travel Hub G3: Add five essential ports to your notebook with this compact mobile hub, including one USB-C port®, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port. It offers scalable power delivery and plug-and-play connectivity across almost any device.

HP 400 Backlit Wired Keyboard: Simplify your workspace with this spill-resistant and sanitizable keyboard. It comes with a USB-C® cord and USB-A adapter for easy connectivity.

HP Series 5 Displays

HP is reimagining its consumer displays lineup with its first HP Series 5 Monitors. Available in 24-, 27-, and 32- models, these displays now offer a 1500:1 contrast ratio and enhanced 100Hz refresh rates. 21 Along with their thin and light design, effortlessly connect to multiple devices with an added HDMI port. The displays’ unifying design with ultra-thin bezels and integrated cable management easily allows connections of multiple monitors for a seamless look and feel.

Pricing and Availability

The HP Spectre x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $1,499.99. The device is also available at Best Buy.

The HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $1,599.99. The device is also available at Best Buy.

The Poly Voyager Free 20 wireless earbuds are expected to be available in May 2024 for $149.00.

The HP 960 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard is expected to be available in April on HP.com for $119.00.

The HP 690 Rechargeable Wireless Mouse is available now on HP.com for $59.99.

The HP USB-C Travel Hub G3 is expected to be available in late February on HP.com for $69.99.

The HP 430 Programmable Wireless Keypad is available now at HP.com for $49.99. The HP 400 Backlit Wired Keyboard is available now on HP.com for $49.99.

The HP Series 5 Displays are expected to be available in Spring 2024 at HP.com. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

