[CES 2024] HP gaming announces new OMEN and HyperX devices

HP gaming brands include the OMEN line and HyperX. Both HP gaming brands made some announcements at CES 2024. New laptops, accessories, and software are all designed to work together to create a seamless gaming ecosystem, so gamers can focus on what they do best – play.

“Computing continues to become more personal, and this is especially true in the gaming community,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc. “Whether it is your gaming laptop, monitor, or accessory, HP has developed a customizable and personalized solution that can be tailored to your need.”

Here’s what the HP gaming press release had to say about these new OMEN and HyperX devices.

HP Gaming: Lightning-Speed Gaming with Advanced Creative Capability

Those who value a gaming lifestyle crave versatile machines capable of handling the rigor of top-tier AAA games while boasting the performance to manage visually demanding creative endeavors from multitasking projects to operating robust creative platforms. Specifically crafted for gaming and creative work, including students, the OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop is offered with an advanced OLED display, an elegantly slim body, and superior-grade internals, which make up the world’s coolest and lightest 14-inch gaming laptop.

The new OMEN Transcend 14 brings hybrid lifestyle gaming to life with:

Exceptionally Vivid Display: Immersive for gameplay and perfect for content creation, this stunning device is offered with an IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display for incredible details and vibrant true-to-life color. The world’s first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky printed RGB keyboard extends the vibrant color experience beyond the screen.

Luxurious and Compact Design: Gamers want significant power in easily portable designs. This device weighs in at a world-class 1,637 g with up to 11.5 hours of battery life and a type-C PD 140W adapter to make charging on-the-go easier than ever before.

Epic Speed Through AI: Maximize your experience with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185H processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPUs to effortlessly engage with the latest games or handle compute-intensive tasks. Streamers and gamers can leverage the device's NPU and OpenVINO™ plugins for OBS studio to make streaming and gameplay smoother than ever, with up to a 24.6% Frames Per Second (FPS) improvement. Take full advantage of Auto Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) in OMEN Gaming Hub for a smoother gameplay experience by automatically switching between different refresh rates depending on content and power mode, which can improve battery life up to 7%. Get up to 20% longer battery life in ECO mode.

Thermal Revolution: No one wants scorching hot hands when they're gaming, creating, or working. A redesigned chassis utilizes inbound airflow to create a pressurized zone using a vapor chamber for direct heat dissipation through rear vents. This thermal innovation co-engineered with Intel's dual channel flow technology produced in the world's coolest 14-inch gaming laptop, 1 which can achieve 4x higher static pressure with a 80w thermal capability within a 12 mm base.

Boost Your Play and Productivity: Perfect for the student gamer, OMEN Transcend 14 offers both local AI capabilities through its Intel® and NVIDIA® processors, as well as built-in AI with Otter.ai for features like live transcript and real-time captions during meetings or classes, a record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes.

The World's First Gaming Laptop with Audio tuned by HyperX: The HyperX audio team worked closely with the OMEN Transcend 14 engineers to custom tune the laptop's sound performance, elevating clarity and spectral balance to enhance the overall gaming audio experience, ensuring that subtle details are not overshadowed by louder sounds.

HP has also updated its OMEN Transcend 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC with the addition of up to a striking 4K 240Hz OLED display option as well as its OMEN 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC and Victus 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC – all updated with Intel® Core™ i7 HX processors.

HP Gaming: A Seamless, Personalized Gaming Experience with HyperX

Seamless connectivity is a critical part of any gamer’s wireless headset experience. Expanding on last year’s first gaming laptops with an embedded module for intuitive audio pairing and ultra-low latency (ULL) solution, the all-new OMEN Transcend 14 ups the ante with a bundled option for the world’s first gaming laptop with 2.4 GHz ULL connectivity for the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Headset. This gives gamers easy switching between your PC and console. Its straightforward setup enables anyone to dive into a flawless gaming experience with outstanding audio, from the get-go.

New offerings designed for the next level in personalization from HyperX include:

Small, Compact and Mighty: The HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets are tailored for younger gaming enthusiasts to provide comfort and safe sound experiences with volume-limiting capabilities to ensure a safer auditory experience. Available in both wired and wireless versions, both boast immersive audio, and a handy flip-to-mute microphone with multi-platform compatibilities. The HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller is a lightweight choice that promises easy access to all standard buttons and controls while also being compatible with Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, Steam Deck, and Android devices, including a mobile mode switch and a 3.5mm stereo jack for wired headsets.

Built for Personalization and Customization: The first hot-swappable keyboard with a gasket mounted design from HyperX, the HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard is available in full-size and 75% options with dedicated arrow keys. Equipped with pre-lubed HyperX Linear Switches and preinstalled HyperX PBT Keycaps, it features enhanced RGB lighting with an ambient light sensor for auto-adjusting brightness, ensuring optimal visuals. The keyboard comes with HyperX’s signature onboard memory, allowing gamers to save 10 keyboard profiles directly onto the keyboard for personalized settings on the go. Built for even greater personalization, the keyboards feature hot-swappable key switches, magnetic top plates, badge packs, a new 3D Mythic Themed Collection, along with robust construction, ensuring durability and flexibility.

High Performance with a Smaller Footprint: The new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini, a compact gaming mouse, has been designed for gamers who appreciate ultra-lightweight, high-performance tools, and offers an impressive battery life of up to 100 hours. It features a highly precise HyperX 26K Sensor, dual wireless mode connectivity, dust-proof HyperX Switches, and adaptable grip tape for superior handling.

Travel Ready: The HyperX Knight and Delta Gaming Backpacks offer a place to securely stow gaming laptops and gaming accessories with durable and weather-resistant polyester, classic HyperX colors, and compiles with most airline carry-on size regulations for gaming on the go.

The Pinnacle of Gaming Display Technology

Whether you’re a gamer deeply immersed in a digital world, or a creator conceiving a new one, you need a device capable of keeping up and pushing the envelope of what’s possible. Driven by a relentless desire to offer a transformative experience, the OMEN Transcend 32 UHD 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor is the world’s most advanced gaming monitor offering gamers:

A Sea of Firsts: As the world’s first gaming monitor with independent switchable USB Ports,16 seamlessly switch between devices or utilize the incredibly smart KVM features to drag and drop files across devices. Experience easy and seamless connectivity with the world’s first OLED gaming monitor with 140W USB-C power delivery. Enjoy game audio and music to the fullest on the world’s first gaming monitor with audio tuned by HyperX, which includes a 10 band EQ that is fully customizable within OMEN Gaming Hub.

Breathtaking Visuals: Action pops off the screen like never before thanks QD-OLED Panel Technology that enables an insane 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio across its 4K UHD, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.3 ms response time panel. As OMEN’s first monitor to feature Dolby Vision, compatible games yield a truly magnificent HDR experience. It’s the first OMEN display to be certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 providing up to 50x greater dynamic range and 4x improvement in rise time compared to DisplayHDR 1000.

Live Long and Prosper: Panel life is of vital importance for OLED, and OMEN Tempest Monitor Cooling Technology addresses burn-in concerns, backed with a 3-year warranty for peace of mind.

Pricing and Availability

OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available for pre-order beginning on Jan. 8, 2024 at HP.com for a starting price of $1,499.99. The device is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

OMEN Transcend 16 Gaming Laptop PC with up to the latest Intel processors and up to an OLED display is expected to be available on January 10, 2024, at HP.com for a starting price of $1,899.99.

OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available on January 10, 2024, at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99.

Victus 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available in February at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99.

HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets are expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $49.99.

HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $39.99.

HyperX Alloy Rise Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available in Spring 2024 at HyperX.com for $199.99.

HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $169.99.

HyperX Alloy Rise Top Plate is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $39.99 & $49.99.

HyperX Linear & Tactile Switch Packs are expected to be available in Spring 2024 at HyperX.com for $24.99.

HyperX Badge Packs are expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $24.99.

HX3D Mythic Themed Collection is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $14.99$49.99.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is expected to be available in January for a MSRP of $79.99.

HyperX Delta Gaming Backpack is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $39.99.

HyperX Knight Gaming Backpack is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $69.99.

OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor is expected to be available later this year. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

