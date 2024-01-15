[CES 2024] RCA hits CES with a slew of new devices coming in 2024

RCA is an old school tech name and believe it or not, the company is still making tech. Everything from pet tech to tablets, the company has you covered. Here’s what they announced at CES 2024 this year.

RCA at CES 2024

RCA is joining forces with Top Tech to unveil a groundbreaking line of Bluetooth-enabled audio products. This collaboration pays homage to RCA’s roots in pioneering radio and audio technology while introducing a diverse array of devices—spanning from speakers and headphones/earbuds—that are poised to offer consumers best-in-class price performance and

listening experience.

RCA’s new TV series, in partnership with Treasure Creek, will be shown for the first time ever at CES 2024 and is expected to launch later this year. The television launch will consist of three different product lines at varied price point levels, all with enhanced picture quality, offering new and loyal fans of the RCA brand an unparalleled home entertainment visual experience.

Smart Pet Technology

The RCA Automatic Cat and Dog Feeder ($99) is the perfect solution for any pet parent. With HD 1080p video and two-way real-time audio, you can feed your pet from afar and interact with them, too! The device is enabled with real-time monitoring and night vision and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. With the purchase of this feeder, $1 will be donated to K9s For Warriors. Available on Amazon.

The RCA Smart Automatic Pet Feeder ($79) allows you to feed your furry friend from anywhere with the touch of a button. This WI-Fi-enabled device lets you set feeding schedules and control portions from the RCA app on your phone. With the purchase of this feeder, $1 will be donated toK9s For Warriors. Available on Amazon.

The RCA Treat Dispenser ($99) offers a WI-Fi-enabled camera with two-way audio that is controlled on the RCA App and lets you check on your furry friend from anywhere and drop treats and toys so you can play with them while you are away. With the purchase of this dispenser, $1 will be donated to K9s For Warriors. Available on Amazon.

The RCA Smart Bird Feeder ($100) is perfect for bird enthusiasts. With crystal clear 1080p video, this app-enabled feeder is night vision equipped, waterproof and weather resistant, solar panel powered for infinite battery life, and uses AI to identify 10,000+ bird species. Available on Amazon.

Smart Security

The RCA Smart Cam ($55) features innovative two-way audio that allows you to stay connected to your friends, family, and even pets. With motion tracking for video calls and conferences, this device includes a 1080p HD camera, a super-wide 120° field of view, and a 360° pan & tilt so you can stay in touch, regardless of where you are. Available on Amazon.

RCA Compact Finder ($40) is the perfect accessory to track and monitor your most important items, including keys, wallets, luggage, backpacks, and more. Two finders are included in each package and are compatible with Apple Find My (iOS). Available on Amazon.

Evolution Gaming Monitors

The RCA Evolution Select Gaming Monitor ($299) brings games to life with a rapid 165 Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, 2ms total input lag, RGB lighting, ergonomic tilt, swivel, and pivot stand, and built-in speakers for immersive sound. Dominate the game with our feature-packed Select gaming monitor that combines speed and visual flair for a victorious gaming experience. Available on RCA.

The RCA Evolution Premium Gaming Monitor ($429) provides an elevated gaming experience featuring USB-C 90W charging and DisplayPort Alt-Mode, lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, 2ms total input lag, and effortless device switching with KVM. Enjoy built-in speakers, RGB lighting, and an ergonomic tilt, swivel, and pivot stand with the Evolution Premium gaming monitor. Available on Amazon and Walmart.

Televisions

DLED with A Grade Panel ($150-$300) offers a "Grade A" panel and both Android and Roku operating systems.

QLED and Mini-LED ($300-$750) boasts enhanced color and brightness with Google TV and Web operating systems built in.

OLED and Mini-LED with AR/VR Connectivity ($750-$1,500) provides viewers with AR/VR connectivity, superior image, sound quality, and futuristic connectivity options with Android and GoogleTV operating systems.

Tablets

14″ FHD+ Tablet ($269.99) is perfect for anyone searching for a premium experience. With a 920 × 1200 FHD+ Incell Panel with a touch screen, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD storage, this full metal frame tablet is perfect for everything from work to binge-watching Netflix.

