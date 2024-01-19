Flash Sale: Best Buy is holding a three-day flash sale on a ton of great gear

Flash sale! That’s right. Best Buy is holding a huge three-day flash sale, happening now through Sunday. You will find everything from Apple to Samsung on this flash sale, and this list is NOT exhaustive. There is much, much more Best Buy has put in this flash sale, so be sure to browse their website aside from these few SKUs we’ve listed.
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
So enough chit-chat, you’re here for the flash sale, so let’s get on with the list of devices you can expect to see on this January Best Buy Flash Sale! Prices are accurate at the time of posting, and prices are subject to change by Best Buy. Some links may redirect to other retailers should Best Buy be out of stock. Techaeris does earn a small commission from these links, thank you for your support.
Best Buy Flash Sale
|Product Name and Description
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|Best Buy Purchase Link
|LG — 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
|$1299.99
|$599.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Samsung — 65″ Class S90C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
|$2099.99
|$1699.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|LG — 65″ Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
|$2099.99
|$1699.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|TCL — 65″ Class QM8 Q-Class 4K MINI-LED QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV
|$1299.99
|$1149.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Acer — Chromebook Spin 714 Intel Evo Laptop — 14″ 16:10 WUXGA 1920 × 1200 Touch — Intel Core i5-1335U — 8 GB RAM — 256 GB SSD — Steel Gray
|$699.99
|$579.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Samsung — 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
|$3599.99
|$1999.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Samsung — 75″ Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV
|$749.99
|$579.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|LG — 65″ Class G3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with One Wall Design
|$2999.99
|$2599.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Microsoft — Surface Pro 9–13″ Touch-Screen — Intel Core i5 — 16 GB Memory — 256 GB SSD with Surface Pro Keyboard — Graphite
|$1539.99
|$999.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Roku — 55″ Class Plus Series QLED 4K Smart RokuTV
|$499.99
|$399.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Samsung — 55″ Class S95C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
|$2299.99
|$2099.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Dell — Inspiron 15 3520 Touch Laptop — Intel Core i5 — Intel UHD — 8 GB Memory — 256 GB SSD — Carbon Black
|$599.99
|$329.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Sony — 65″ class BRAVIA XR A95L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$3499.99
|$3299.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Lenovo — Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14″ 2.8K OLED Touch Laptop with Pen — Intel Evo Platform — Core i7-1360P with 16 GB Memory — 512 GB SSD — Oatmeal
|$1399.99
|$1049.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|LG — 86” Class UR7800 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
|$1249.99
|$799.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Roku — 65″ Class Plus Series QLED 4K Smart RokuTV
|$649.99
|$549.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|HP — Victus 15.6″ Gaming Laptop — AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS — 8 GB Memory — NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050–512 GB SSD — Mica Silver
|$799.99
|$479.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Lenovo — Yoga 7i 16″ WUXGA 2 in 1 Touch-Screen Laptop — Intel Core i7-1355U — 16 GB Memory — 512 GB SSD — Storm Grey
|$999.99
|$699.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Lenovo — Yoga 7i 16″ WUXGA 2 in 1 Touch-Screen Laptop — Intel Core i5-1335U — 16 GB Memory — 512 GB SSD — Storm Grey
|$849.99
|$549.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Sony — 55″ Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$1699.99
|$1399.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Sony — 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$2299.99
|$1699.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Lenovo — Flex 3i 12.2″ WUXGA Touch-Screen Chromebook Laptop — Intel N100 with 4 GB Memory — 64 GB eMMC — Abyss Blue
|$349
|$269
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Samsung — Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 15.6″ FHD AMOLED Touch Screen Laptop — Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P — 16 GB Memory — 1 TB SSD — Graphite
|$1549.99
|$999.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|LG — 77″ Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
|$2899.99
|$1999.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Roku — 75″ Class Plus Series QLED 4K Smart RokuTV
|$999.99
|$999.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Samsung — 65″ Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV
|$4499.99
|$2999.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|HP — Envy 2-in-1 14″ Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop — Intel Core i5 — 8 GB Memory — 512 GB SSD — Natural Silver
|$849.99
|$449.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Samsung — 85″ Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
|$3499.99
|$2599.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Dell — XPS 15 15.6″ FHD+ Laptop — Intel Core i7 — Intel Evo Design — 16 GB Memory — NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050–1 TB SSD — Platinum Silver
|$1999.99
|$1599.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|HP — 15.6″ Full-HD Laptop — AMD Ryzen 5 7520U — 16 GB Memory — 256 GB SSD — Natural Silver
|$629.99
|$329.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Samsung — Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 2-in-1 16″ 3K AMOLED Touch Screen Laptop -Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P -16 GB Memory -1 TB SSD — Graphite
|$1899.99
|$1499.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|ASUS — ROG Zephyrus G14 14”165Hz Gaming Laptop QHD-AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 16 GB DDR5 Memory-NVIDIA RTX 4070 8G GDDR6-1 TB SSD — Moonlight White
|$1849.99
|$1399.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Samsung — 65” Class Q80C QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
|$1399.99
|$1099.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Insignia — 55″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
|$349.99
|$249.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Lenovo — Flex 3 15.6″ FHD Touch-Screen Chromebook Laptop — Pentium Silver N6000 with 8 GB Memory — 64 GB eMMC — Abyss Blue
|$479.99
|$329.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|HP — 15.6″ Full-HD Chromebook Plus Laptop — Intel Core i3 — 8 GB Memory — 128 GB UFS — Mineral Silver
|$499
|$299
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Sony — 65″ Class BRAVIA XR X90L LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$1299.99
|$1099.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|TCL — 98″ Class S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Google TV
|$4999.99
|$2999.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|Lenovo — Yoga 6 2-in-1 13.3″ WUXGA (1920 × 1200) Touch Laptop -Ryzen 7 7730U with 16 GB Memory — 512 GB SSD — Dark Teal
|$899.99
|$699.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
|LG — 75” Class UQ70 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
|$749.99
|$579.99
|Purchase at Best Buy
What do you think of this Best Buy Flash Sale? Will you be checking it out? What’s there, you might be thinking of picking up? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.