Typhur Dome air fryer review: Top-tier performance, sleek design, lofty price

The air fryer. It’s become a staple appliance in many kitchens. So much so that major appliance makers are now incorporating the function into their full-size ovens. We recently purchased a Samsung range and oven combo that has an air fryer function, but the truth is, it doesn’t work as well as a countertop air fryer. The Typhur Dome is a top-tier air fryer that performs well above average, has a sleek and attractive design, but comes at a price.

The Typhur Dome is one of the three devices Typhur released in late 2023. We reviewed the company’s Sync meat thermometer and found it to be an excellent device. The company also has a sous vide machine, which we will be reviewing soon. For now, let’s jump into the full review of the Typhur Dome air fryer.

The Quick Take

The Typhur Dome gets many things right. The design is sleek and attractive. The performance is spot on. The counter space it takes up is minimal and clean up is a breeze. The basket and insert are dishwasher safe. The self-cleaning function works very well.

There are minimal complaints I have with the Typhur Dome. The only potential roadblock Typhur may encounter is the pricing. With a healthy $499 price, some buyers may be swayed to other brands offering similar, though not the same, performance at a lower price. While I think you are getting your money’s worth from the Dome, in today’s economy, I can see buyers opting for saving money over better overall performance and aesthetic.

I have no problem recommending the Typhur Dome as your next air fryer, but, it is your money and yes, there are other air fryers that can do a decent job for a smaller price. That said, if you have the disposable income and want an excellent air fryer, you cannot go wrong with the Typhur Dome.

Specifications

The Typhur Dome air fryer has the following features and specifications:

Model: AF03

AF03 Power Supply: AC 120V 60Hz

AC 120V 60Hz Rated Power: 1750W

1750W Rated Current: 14.6A

14.6A Temperature Range: 105 — 450℉

105 — 450℉ Capacity: 5.6qt

5.6qt Dimension: 19.7” x 15.6” x 9.6”

19.7” x 15.6” x 9.6” Cooking Area: 139.5 sq in (0.09 m²)

139.5 sq in (0.09 m²) Frying Basket Material: Ceramic Coating

Ceramic Coating Frying Basket and insert are dishwasher safe

3-year warranty

30-day money-back guarantee

What’s In The Box

Typhur Dome

Manuals and Documentation

Design

The Typhur Dome is unlike any other air fryer I’ve ever seen, this is part of the reason I wanted to review it. I mean, it is what it says it is, a dome. Let’s start at the bottom. It is very basic, with venting and four considerable rubber feet that keep this appliance planted on the countertop.

The sides have nothing much to speak of, and the front has the handle to the basket. The rear has a decent-sized vent which works very well. The power cord is attached to the Typhur Dome and is a chunky fellow and long enough for most uses.

The overall construction is metal, aluminum, and plastics. All of which are high-quality, and the entire Typhur Dome is robust and feels like a premium appliance. All the high-quality material does translate to a heavier than normal air fryer. It’s not difficult to move around but, from my experience, it is substantially heavier than other air fryers of similar size.

The front of the Typhur Dome is where the meat and potatoes are. The front houses the touchscreen display, which is responsive and easy to use. It is well laid out and has all the functions you’ll need to operate the Dome without having to use the app. While I like the display and it works very well, I do wish these buttons were physical buttons, but that is merely my preference.

The basket is easy to remove and replace and it is made of material that is dishwasher safe. There is an insert that serves to elevate the food so that air can get around it. That is also easy to remove and is also dishwasher safe.

Overall, the Typhur Dome design is unique, different, robust, looks nice, and sits nicely on the countertop. The Typhur Dome is by far the nicest looking and nicest designed air fryer I’ve ever used.

Ease of Use

There’s not much of a learning curve with the Typhur Dome, it’s straightforward to jump in and start frying. You don’t even need the app to get to cooking right away. The app does offer notifications and adjustments from a distance, so that’s helpful.

Otherwise, if you’ve used an air fryer before, it’s just a matter of plugging it in, choosing your settings, and hitting the go button. It is helpful to read the short manual that is included. Especially when it comes to the care and cleaning of the Dome.

But overall, this is a very straightforward appliance and while I still wish there were physical buttons, it is not difficult to use.

App

The Typhur app is handy to have, though not needed, I would recommend using it. The app updates firmware but also gives you full control over the probes. This means you can watch your temps while relaxing somewhere away from your kitchen.

The app does everything the display on the main unit does, but also allows you to customize alerts and more. Here’s what Typhur says about the app, which is probably a better description than I could provide:

Guided recipes: We provide step-by-step recipe guidance with videos, giving detailed instructions for each step. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, you can easily follow the video to get perfect results. Manage devices: Manage all your Typhur kitchen appliances through the mobile app. Regardless of where you are within the house, as long as you can connect to the Internet, you can remotely control all of your devices. You can monitor the cooking process and receive necessary reminder information. Transfer recipe to device: Find your favorite recipes on your phone and transfer the recipe to the device, to seamlessly switch between the phone and the device. You are one tap away, it’s that simple! Custom: Customize your cooking parameters and save to your custom to make cooking even easier. You can quick-start by selecting your custom time/temperature to accelerate the process. Typhur

Overall, the app is handy and is a good addition. But you don’t have to go through it to use the Dome.

Performance

Frozen Pizza

The performance of the Typhur Dome is on par and even better than some other air fryers I have used. The basket is big enough to cook a frozen 12″ Jack’s pizza. I did put that to the test and it worked flawlessly. I put the pizza in for 12 minutes on the air fry setting and it came out perfectly. My first test of pizza cooking was a mixed bag because I used the frozen setting at 400, the crust was not as crispy as I wanted. So it does matter what preset you choose when it comes to pizza.

We also used the air fryer to make a full bag of frozen crinkle cut french fries, and these came out perfectly crispy with soft centers, just like I like them. Halfway through the cook, I salted the fries, and the salt stuck nicely to them.

Cooked Pizza

We also cooked raw chicken legs in the Typhur Dome and we were able to fit 14 chicken legs into the basket without overcrowding them. I probably could have fit six more legs in there but it would have been a bit tight. We preferred the legs without breading, so they were cooked with the skin on and no breading. They came out perfectly and tasted outstanding. The skin was even crispy, I did turn them over at the halfway point and made sure to season them.

Here are some of the key points Typhur makes about the Dome:

200% Heat exchange surface area has been doubled.

40% Heat transfer efficiency has been improved.

Better airflow allows for faster and better cooking due to the dome shape.

5.6 quart (5.3 l) capacity means you can cook for a large family.

Basket fits up to 32 chicken wings

Crisp and even cooking “guaranteed”

Self-Cleaning Mode and basket is dishwasher safe

Whisper-Quiet operation

Raw Chicken Legs

We also cooked frozen wings, frozen mozzarella sticks, frozen corn dogs, and other assorted finger foods. All of which the Dome made short work of, and all of which came out tasting great. I did try a couple of frozen hamburgers and a couple of fresh burgers, again, I turned halfway through and everything came out perfectly. As for turning the food halfway, Typhur doesn’t say you have to do this, I just chose to do it as it is a practice I’ve gotten into.

As for cleaning, the basket, and insert are dishwasher safe and super simple to clean. The Dome has a self-cleaning function but we haven’t used it enough to use it. Here’s what Typhur has to say about the self-cleaning function:

Typhur Dome features an industry-first self-cleaning mode. With this cutting-edge technology, Typhur Dome can accelerate the high-temperature decomposition of grease and grime from the top cavity. By minimizing the health risks associated with oxidized and rancid grease, Typhur Dome sets a new standard of cleanliness and safety in the industry. Typhur

Overall, we were thrilled with the performance of the Typhur Dome. It cooked all of our food in a timely manner and the results were near perfect and delicious. I should add that the Dome operates very quietly, it is hardly noticeable and did not disturb conversation or anything else in any way.

Cooked chicken legs

Price/Value

Here we go. The Typhur Dome is going to set you back and lofty $499. That is a big price tag for an air fryer, and I don’t blame you if it brings hesitation. The truth is, there are other air fryers that can do a decent job for less money. It’s hard for me to say exactly that the Dome does better than any other air fryer, but I can say that the Dome is the best air fryer I’ve used. I do think it’s worth the $499 price tag, but in this economy, I know that’s difficult to justify. Typhur does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can take advantage of that if you like.

Of note: As of this review, the Typhur Dome is on sale for $399 on Amazon, and that’s a perfect price. Price is subject to change and may be different when you read this review.

Wrap Up

There’s not much more to add from my Quick Take at the start of this review. This is an exceptional air fryer and I recommend it. The price point is a bit high, but when they are on sale for $399, it’s a great deal.