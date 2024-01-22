LG announces pricing and availability for its MyView 4K smart monitors

LG is a massive presence at CES 2024 and during that show, the company announced its new MyView 4K smart monitors. Now, the company has just announced the pricing and availability of these new monitors, along with some specs and features. Here’s what the press release had to say about these new monitors.

LG Electronics (LG) announced today pricing and availability of its new lineup of ‘LG My View’ smart monitors. The 32SR85U priced at $599.99, 32SR53FS priced at $299.99, and 27SR50F priced at $199.99, are available now at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers. Designed for productivity and entertainment, the CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U and fellow MyView smart monitors deliver a personalized user experience equipped with the acclaimed webOS platform for user-friendly features and connectivity.

LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream movies, shows and sports, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. The new-for-2024 models are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays that provide impressive picture quality. Thanks to LG’s webOS platform, the latest MyView smart monitors boast an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience and a world of apps to choose from.

Adopting a 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 × 2,160) IPS panel, the new LG MyView display model 32SR85U raises the bar for picture quality in the smart monitor category. Additionally, at 31.5-inches (model 32SR53FS) and at 27-inches (model 27SR50F), the smart monitors feature 4K (1920 × 1080) IPS panels for vibrant color and clarity at wide angles.

The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U comes with an adjustable stand featuring a circular cutout, while the 32SR53FS and 27SR50F have a sleek, flat stand for a compact and stylish appearance. In addition to the CES 2024 Innovation Award, the 32SR85U-W has been honored with a 2023 Red Dot Design Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.

With webOS 23 onboard, LG MyView smart monitors support remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a vast and growing catalog of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer connection to the Internet and compatible peripherals. The 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 × 1,080) webcam, ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.

LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR85U-W) LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR53FS-W) LG MyView Smart Monitor (27SR50F-W) Size / Resolution Screen Size 31.5-inch 31.5-inch Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 × 2,160) 4K UHD (1920 × 1080) 4K UHD (1920 × 1080) Graphics Panel (Brightness, Typ.) IPS (400cd/m2) IPS (400cd/m2) Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 95% sRGB 99% NTSC 72% HDR HDR 10 HDR 10 HDR 10 Refresh Rate / Response Time 60Hz / 5ms 60Hz / 5ms 60Hz / 5ms Interface USB Type-C™ / Charging Power O (x3) / 90W O (x3) / 65W HDMI O (x2) O (x2) O (x2) USB 2.0 — — O (x2) Wi-Fi O O O Bluetooth O O O Speaker 5W (x2) 5W (x2) 5W (x2) Camera O Sold separately — Smart Feature / Service OS webOS 23 webOS 23 Windows 365 O O O IoT O O O Voice Assistant O O O Mobile Casting/Mirroring AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare Accessory HDMI / Remote Controller HDMI / Remote Controller HDMI / Remote Controller

