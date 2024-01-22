Exciting Samsung TV deals can be had ahead of the BIG GAME!

Now that the new Samsung TV models are out, and the BIG GAME is drawing closer. Maybe you’re in the market for a deal and these Samsung TV deals might satisfy your need. Samsung makes some of the best home theater and TVs on the market and right now, they have some decent savings on several models.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

These Samsung TV deals are exclusive to Samsung.com, so you won’t find these exact deals on any other website. Though we do admit that you probably can find deals on Amazon and Best Buy for different models and different savings, but I digress. So here are the deals currently going on until Sunday, January, 28th. Some of these deals may be extended beyond that, and Samsung reserves the right to change pricing at any time. Prices are accurate as of this posting but can change at any moment.

Samsung TV deals Get $3,000 off the massive 98” Class Q80C QLED 4K TV with free delivery and installation on sale for $4,999.99 (Purchase At Samsung) Save $2,500 on 2023’s best 8K TV the 85” Class QN900C, on sale for $5,499.99 (Purchase At Samsung) Save $2,200 on the 85″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C, on sale for $2,599.99 (Purchase At Samsung)

Get up to $1,000 off with free delivery and installation on all sizes of the Samsung OLED S95C TV 77” Class S95C: Save $1,000 on sale for $3,499.99 (Purchase At Samsung) 65” Class S95C: Save $1,000 on sale for $2,299.99 (Purchase At Samsung) 55” Class S95C: Save $700 on sale for $1,799.99 (Purchase At Samsung)



With the BIG GAME coming up fast, you probably should hit up Samsung’s website for these Samsung TV deals soon. There’s still time to get it delivered on time.

