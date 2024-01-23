The 990 EVO SSD is Samsung’s latest NVMe SSD

Samsung today announced the release of the 990 EVO SSD, delivering solid performance for everyday tasks, improved interface compatibility to match the system’s consumer’s own, and better energy efficiency. Designed to enhance everyday computing experiences like gaming, working, and video/photo editing, the NVMe SSD provides an ideal solution for a diverse range of users.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

“The 990 EVO delivers a hybrid storage solution that lets you easily bring flexibility and future-proof your setup,” said Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung. “These drives balance performance, power efficiency and reliability, making them a versatile choice for the latest interface, and great for various everyday tasks, like gaming, working, editing and more.”

A Versatile SSD for Current and Future Computing

The 990 EVO is a versatile SSD created to meet current computing needs while anticipating future requirements. It’s designed to be compatible with both PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 interfaces, ensuring it can be installed into a wide variety of systems while maintaining optimal performance.

Supporting both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces, the 990 EVO fits the needs for today’s systems that support PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots while also offering compatibility with PCIe 5.0 interfaces in upcoming applications.

Enhanced Performance over the Previous Generation for Faster Access

The 990 EVO offers improved performance of up to 43% compared to the previous model, the 970 EVO Plus SSD. That means it takes almost half the time to access your data, minimizing loading times so you can start doing other things with the extra time. The drive offers sequential read speeds up to 5,000 megabytes-per second (MB/s) and write speeds up to 4,200 MB/s. Its random read and write speeds are also improved, with up to 700K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 800K IOPS, respectively.

By using Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to directly link to the host processor’s DRAM, the SSD can achieve optimized performance even with a DRAM-less design. If you upgrade from a previous mainstream SSD, you can experience faster loading speeds for games and quicker access to large files.

Improved Power Efficiency and Smart Thermal Control

The Samsung 990 EVO includes improved power efficiency of up to 70% when compared to its predecessor, allowing you to extend the use of PCs or laptops without concern about running out of battery. That means you can keep working at a coffee shop, or from the comforts of your couch, without needing an outlet nearby for longer.

The drive also supports Modern Standby1, a computer benchmark that ensures the device can quickly resume from sleep. Even if you’re on low-power mode, you can instantly wake up your device with uninterrupted internet connectivity and seamless notification reception.

The 990 EVO’s heat spreader label effectively regulates the thermal condition of the drive, allowing operations to consistently run at their highest levels without compromising drive integrity.

Samsung Magician Software Support

Samsung Magician software offers a suite of Samsung SSD optimization tools for enhanced functionality. You can streamline the data migration process for SSD upgrades effortlessly and securely. In addition, Samsung Magician protects valuable data, monitors drive health, and provides timely firmware updates to ensure your data is protected. The 990 EVO will be available at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $124.99 for the 1 TB model and $209.99 for the 2 TB model.

Samsung 990 EVO SSD Specifications

What do you think of the new Samsung 990 EVO SSD? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Please share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.