Massive data breach exposes 26 billion records

A report from Cybernews has indicated a massive data breach that has left 26 billion records exposed. That is 12 terabytes of data, in case you’re curious. This appears to be the largest ever data breach in history. It is, at the very least, at the top of the list now.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Cybernews is dubbing this data breach the “Mother of all Breaches,” or MOAB for short. This particular leak looks to include records from previous breaches, but the data is “meticulously compiled and reindexed.” The full and searchable list is included in Cybernews’s article and we recommend you head over to their site to check it out.

According to Cybernews; “Bob Dyachenko, cybersecurity researcher and owner at SecurityDiscovery.com, together with the Cybernews team, has discovered billions upon billions of exposed records on an open instance whose owner is unlikely ever to be identified.”

“The dataset is extremely dangerous as threat actors could leverage the aggregated data for a wide range of attacks, including identity theft, sophisticated phishing schemes, targeted cyberattacks, and unauthorized access to personal and sensitive accounts,” the researchers said.

Some brands in this data breach include, Tencent, Weibo, MySpace, Twitter, Wattpad, NetEase, Deezer, LinkedIn, Zynga, Evite, Adobe, MyFitnessPal, Canva, VK, and Youku. Those are just the brands with more than 100 million leaked records.

The data breach also includes some governments and government organizations here in the United States, Brazil, Germany, Turkey, and more.

Be sure to check out the full Cybernews article for more details on this. Right now might be an excellent time to clean up old accounts and start changing passwords.

What do you think of this massive data breach? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Please share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.