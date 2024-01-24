SteelSeries announces the Apex Pro Mini, a limited-edition White x Gold keyboard

SteelSeries is one of the best gaming gear manufacturers on the planet, and they hail from Chicago (so I am slightly biased). The company has just announced a limited-edition version of its popular Apex Pro Mini keyboard.

Designed like a “piece of art, molded with sublime craftsmanship, and packing a punch with the fastest and most adjustable switches on the planet,” the Apex Pro Mini: Limited-Edition White x Gold keyboard looks very cool and there are some gamers out there who will appreciate its looks. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the new Apex Pro Mini White x Gold keyboard.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini White x Gold Keyboard

Beautiful design meets tech and innovation for the ultimate Apex Pro experience. An exceptional, slightly weightier typing feel energizes keystrokes, whether they aim for victory or the completion of a task. The Apex Pro Mini: Limited-Edition White x Gold keyboard enriches a desk or battle station with a showpiece that has been meticulously engineered with a brass weight plate and precision-milled CNC aluminum bottom case for added weight. To top it off, only 250 of these keyboards exist in the world and each keyboard is numbered from 001/250 – 250/250.

Smaller, faster, and highly adjustable, the Apex Pro Mini gives credence to the phrase “Mini is Mighty.”

As the creators of the original and patented Hall Effect Switch (OmniPoint), SteelSeries continues to push boundaries to give gamers a competitive edge. Launched in 2019, SteelSeries set out to provide gamers more control over their keyboards with the Apex Pro, the most customizable keyboard on the planet with the world’s fastest switches. The original OmniPoint Switch introduced fully adjustable actuation, the biggest leap in gaming keyboard innovation since the creation of the first mechanical switches, which allowed users to adjust between deep throws and feather-light touches.

Faster is better. In Fall 2023, SteelSeries launched a software/firmware update that made the world’s fastest keyboard even faster… again. The update increased the functionality of Apex Pro series keyboards’ OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic Switches by introducing Rapid Trigger mode, allowing Apex Pro keyboards to release the actuation even faster when users release a key.

The result is a faster rapid-fire action and gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return. In addition to more speed, the brand increased the level of adjustability by updating the actuation distance — which is now 0.1 mm to 4.0 mm (from 0.2 mm to 3.8 mm.) This gives every independent key 40 levels of adjustability (up from 37).

A compact 60% design frees up desk space and allows for larger mouse movements, along with improved aesthetics, and more ergonomic positioning. Double shot PBT keycaps are engineered with a unique textured finish, feel every keystroke for better accuracy, while a premium, double-sleeved braided Coiled Cable is made for stability and minimalistic aesthetics.

When you have a switch guaranteed to 100M keystrokes, gamers need keycaps to match. SteelSeries’ PBT keycaps offer unparalleled durability to ensure they last from keystroke 1, to keystroke 100,000,000. Secondary functions are printed on the side of the keycaps, providing the functionality of a full-size keyboard, in a smaller form factor. With SteelSeries’ innovative modifier key, full keyboard functionality is maintained in a smaller mini form factor – making the Apex Pro Mini keyboards the perfect size to fit within a backpack for on-the-go, esports tournaments, LAN parties, and those headed to their first dorm room or already enrolled in college.

The new Apex Pro Mini Limited-Edition White x Gold keyboard is only available on the company’s website while supplies last. Pricing sits at $379.99.

