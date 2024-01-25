Anker’s new MagGo series was made for your Apple devices

CES 2024 is over but we’re still digging through our mountain of emails and press releases to find news we missed. One of our missed releases comes from Anker and its related brands. We’re going to be covering some of these releases over the coming days and we’re starting with the company’s new MagGo series of charging devices.

The MagGo charging solutions are specially made for Apple devices and should please all of you iPhone and Apple Watch users. Here’s what to expect from the Anker MagGo series.

Anker MagGo Series

Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1)

Doubly Fast in a Snap Experience: 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost.

15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost. Anker’s Innovative Wireless PowerIQ: Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging.

Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging. Foldable and Ultra-Compact: Enjoy the convenience of a phone stand while charging, thanks to its foldable design for easy portability.

Enjoy the convenience of a phone stand while charging, thanks to its foldable design for easy portability. Authentic Apple Watch Module for Fast Charging: Get Apple Watch Fast Charging with the confidence of official Apple certification.

Get Apple Watch Fast Charging with the confidence of official Apple certification. Neatly Power Up All Your Devices Together: Wirelessly charge your phone, watch, and earphones for an organized and efficient charging experience.

Wirelessly charge your phone, watch, and earphones for an organized and efficient charging experience. MagSafe-Compatible Fast Charging: Enjoy the convenience of 15W power delivery, ensuring complete compatibility with MagSafe, effortlessly accommodating StandBy Mode, and seamlessly pairing with magnetic cases.

Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 Stand)

Doubly Fast in a Snap Experience: 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost.

15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost. Anker’s Innovative Wireless PowerIQ: Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging.

Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging. Authentic Apple Watch Module for Fast Charging: Get Apple Watch fast charging with the confidence of official Apple certification.

Get Apple Watch fast charging with the confidence of official Apple certification. Neatly Power Up All Your Devices Together: Wirelessly charge your phone, watch, and earphones for an organized and efficient charging experience.

Wirelessly charge your phone, watch, and earphones for an organized and efficient charging experience. Versatile Desktop and Bedside Charger: Designed for desktop or bedside use, the charger also doubles as a convenient phone stand for viewing while charging.

Designed for desktop or bedside use, the charger also doubles as a convenient phone stand for viewing while charging. MagSafe-Compatible Charging: Experience 15W charging that matches the original MagSafe standards, with the added benefit of StandBy Mode, suitable even for iPhones in magnetic cases.

Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 Pad)

Doubly Fast in a Snap: Experience 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost.

Experience 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost. Anker’s Innovative Wireless PowerIQ: Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging.

Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging. Authentic Apple Watch Module for Fast Charging: Get Apple Watch Fast Charging with the confidence of official Apple certification.

Get Apple Watch Fast Charging with the confidence of official Apple certification. Neatly Power Up All Your Devices Together: Wirelessly charge your phone, watch, and earphones for an organized and efficient charging experience.

Wirelessly charge your phone, watch, and earphones for an organized and efficient charging experience. Portable Desktop Charger with Phone Stand: Designed for desktop use and travel-friendly, this charger features a convenient phone stand for easy viewing while charging. Customize your viewing experience with the adjustable phone module, between 90° to 180°.

Designed for desktop use and travel-friendly, this charger features a convenient phone stand for easy viewing while charging. Customize your viewing experience with the adjustable phone module, between 90° to 180°. MagSafe-Compatible Fast Charging: Enjoy the convenience of 15W power delivery, ensuring complete compatibility with MagSafe, effortlessly accommodating StandBy Mode, and seamlessly pairing with magnetic cases.

Wireless Charger (Pad)

Doubly Fast in a Snap: Experience 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost.

Experience 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost. Anker’s Innovative Wireless PowerIQ: Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging.

Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging. Durable 5 ft (1.52 m) Cable: With a 10,000-bend lifespan, this wireless charger is designed to withstand the daily stresses and strains of regular use.

With a 10,000-bend lifespan, this wireless charger is designed to withstand the daily stresses and strains of regular use. Simple Magnetic Attachment: Experience easy iPhone mounting with this magnetic attachment solution to secure your device effortlessly.

Experience easy iPhone mounting with this magnetic attachment solution to secure your device effortlessly. Seamless MagSafe-Compatible Charging: Get 15W power with a wireless charger that’s ideally crafted for MagSafe-enabled iPhones, assuring effective charging even through magnetic cases.

Power Bank (10K)

Doubly Fast in a Snap: Experience 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost.

Experience 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost. Anker’s Innovative Wireless PowerIQ: Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging.

Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging. Versatile Use Scenarios: Features a foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone upright for a comfortable viewing angle. Also works as a wireless charger while recharging your devices.

Features a foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone upright for a comfortable viewing angle. Also works as a wireless charger while recharging your devices. LCD Digital Screen Display: Stay informed with real-time battery information at a glance.️

Stay informed with real-time battery information at a glance.️ MagSafe-Compatible Fast Charging: Enjoy the convenience of 15W power delivery, ensuring complete compatibility with MagSafe, effortlessly accommodating StandBy Mode, and seamlessly pairing with magnetic cases.

Power Bank (6.6K)

Doubly Fast in a Snap: Experience 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost.

Experience 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost. Anker’s Innovative Wireless PowerIQ: Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging.

Anker’s Wireless PowerIQ™ technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging. High Capacity: The 6,600mAh capacity is sufficient to fully charge most iPhones up to 1 time.

The 6,600mAh capacity is sufficient to fully charge most iPhones up to 1 time. Foldable Battery Pack: Features a versatile foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone upright for a comfortable viewing angle.

Features a versatile foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone upright for a comfortable viewing angle. MagSafe-Compatible Fast Charging: Enjoy the convenience of 15W power delivery, ensuring complete compatibility with MagSafe, effortlessly accommodating StandBy Mode, and seamlessly pairing with magnetic cases.

Magnetic Charging Station (8-in-1)

Doubly Fast in a Snap: Experience 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost.

Experience 15W Qi2-certified ultra-fast charging, fully MagSafe compatible and offering twice the speed of standard 7.5W chargers for a quick power boost. Anker’s Exclusive Wireless PowerIQ™ Fast Charging Technology: Anker’s innovative Wireless PowerIQ™ fast charging technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging.

Anker’s innovative Wireless PowerIQ™ fast charging technology combines advanced software algorithms and powerful hardware to enhance efficiency and reduce charging time, setting new standards in wireless charging. Redefine Your Desktop Power Station: With a sleek and ergonomic design, this power station complements perfectly any desk setup.

With a sleek and ergonomic design, this power station complements perfectly any desk setup. Superior Safety: With 7-point protection, including fire resistance, grounded protection, and multiple safety features, your devices are safeguarded throughout the charging process.

With 7-point protection, including fire resistance, grounded protection, and multiple safety features, your devices are safeguarded throughout the charging process. MagSafe-Compatible Fast Charging: Enjoy the convenience of 15W power delivery, ensuring complete compatibility with MagSafe, effortlessly accommodating StandBy Mode, and seamlessly pairing with magnetic cases.

