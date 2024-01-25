New on Netflix January 26 to February 1: Might be time to catch up on the backlog

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 26 and February 1st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January or February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 26 to February 1st list sees a few new shows and movies coming, but nothing really of note.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in January and February. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

January

Death’s Door: Become a crow who reaps souls. It’s a dead-end job, but when a thief steals your work, you set off on a sword-slashing quest to unearth death’s secrets.

GTA III – The Definitive Edition: You have the freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone. In this classic, the criminal underworld is at your fingertips. Do you have the guts to take it?

GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition: Take control of the streets. Return to your hometown to save your family and clear your name in this ’90s West Coast adventure

GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to the ’80s. In a neon-soaked tropical town brimming with excess and possibility, the price of betrayal is steep — it’s time to get revenge.

Word Trails: Connect scrambled letters to create words that fit into a crossword-style puzzle. Solve daily challenges as you level up in this relaxing brain game.

February

FashionVerse Netflix: From café chic to red-carpet glam, dress clients for all occasions. Flaunt your fashion sense in daily challenges and vote on the community’s top looks.

Money Heist: For them, it’s a job. For you, it’s personal. Join the professor’s crew for one epic mission in this narrative game set in the Money Heist universe.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in January and February but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

January

Delicious in Dungeon (NETFLIX ANIME): Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way.

Delicious in Dungeon (NETFLIX ANIME):

Dusty Slay: Workin' Man (NETFLIX COMEDY):

The Kitchen (NETFLIX FILM):

February

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES):

And now for the Netflix January 26 to February 1st list:

January 26

The Blacklist: Season 10 🇨🇦

Love is Blind: Sweden (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)): The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

January 27

Doctor Slump (NETFLIX SERIES)

January 28

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (NETFLIX FAMILY): When Mumma Bheem gets a new job as the palace Chef, it’s time for Bheem to start school.

January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (NETFLIX COMEDY): A new special from Jack Whitehall.

January 31

Alexander the Great (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Combining expert interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.

Baby Bandito (NETFLIX SERIES):

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (NETFLIX ANIME):

WIL (NETFLIX FILM):

Of course, being a new month, there are plenty of titles being added to the January 26 to February 1st list:

February 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (NETFLIX SERIES): After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of “Sálvame” look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series.

The 5th Wave 🇨🇦

American Assassin 🇺🇸

Anaconda 🇺🇸

The Big Sick 🇨🇦

Boyz n the Hood 🇨🇦

Enough 🇺🇸

Fury 🇺🇸

The Great Gatsby (2013) 🇺🇸

Happy Feet 🇨🇦

Home Alone 🇨🇦

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 🇨🇦

House M.D.: Seasons 1-8 🇨🇦

How to Train Your Dragon 2 🇺🇸

In a World… 🇨🇦

It (2017) 🇺🇸

Little Women 🇨🇦

Magic Mike’s Last Dance 🇺🇸

Minions 🇨🇦

Moneyball 🇺🇸

Mr. Deeds 🇨🇦

The Other Boleyn Girl 🇺🇸

Pacific Rim 🇺🇸

Resident Evil 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Retribution 🇺🇸

Seven 🇨🇦

The Shawshank Redemption 🇨🇦

Shot Caller 🇺🇸

The Skeleton Twins 🇨🇦

Something’s Gotta Give 🇺🇸

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege 🇺🇸

This Is Where I Leave You 🇨🇦

Tom and Jerry (2021) 🇺🇸

Tusk 🇨🇦

X 🇺🇸

Young Sheldon: Season 6 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 26 to February 1st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

