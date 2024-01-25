New on Netflix January 26 to February 1: Might be time to catch up on the backlog

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes
Netflix Games
January
February
- FashionVerse Netflix: From café chic to red-carpet glam, dress clients for all occasions. Flaunt your fashion sense in daily challenges and vote on the community’s top looks.
- Money Heist: For them, it’s a job. For you, it’s personal. Join the professor’s crew for one epic mission in this narrative game set in the Money Heist universe.
Coming Soon
These titles are coming at some point in January and February but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
January
- Delicious in Dungeon (NETFLIX ANIME): Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way.
- Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Dusty Slay serves up his distinctive homespun humor on shirt-tucking, hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries in this stand-up special.
- The Kitchen (NETFLIX FILM): Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London’s most disadvantaged residents.
- Kübra (NETFLIX SERIES): When a mechanic receives messages that seem to predict the future, he starts to believe he is speaking with God and quickly develops a following.
February
- Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.
- The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Featuring new revelations and unprecedented access, this docuseries digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath.
January 26
January 27
January 28
- Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (NETFLIX FAMILY): When Mumma Bheem gets a new job as the palace Chef, it’s time for Bheem to start school.
January 30
January 31
- Alexander the Great (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Combining expert interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.
- Baby Bandito (NETFLIX SERIES): After Kevin and his gang pull off Chile’s biggest heist, reckless love — and social media — threatens to ruin everyone’s fortunes. Inspired by real events.
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (NETFLIX ANIME): As a prophecy of doom unfolds upon the peaceful land of Britannia, a pure-hearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.
- WIL (NETFLIX FILM): Two young police officers find themselves torn between collaboration and resistance as they navigate the Nazi-occupied Antwerp during World War II.
February 1
- ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (NETFLIX SERIES): After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of “Sálvame” look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series.
- The 5th Wave 🇨🇦
- American Assassin 🇺🇸
- Anaconda 🇺🇸
- The Big Sick 🇨🇦
- Boyz n the Hood 🇨🇦
- Enough 🇺🇸
- Fury 🇺🇸
- The Great Gatsby (2013) 🇺🇸
- Happy Feet 🇨🇦
- Home Alone 🇨🇦
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 🇨🇦
- House M.D.: Seasons 1-8 🇨🇦
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 🇺🇸
- In a World… 🇨🇦
- It (2017) 🇺🇸
- Little Women 🇨🇦
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance 🇺🇸
- Minions 🇨🇦
- Moneyball 🇺🇸
- Mr. Deeds 🇨🇦
- The Other Boleyn Girl 🇺🇸
- Pacific Rim 🇺🇸
- Resident Evil 🇺🇸
- Resident Evil: Retribution 🇺🇸
- Seven 🇨🇦
- The Shawshank Redemption 🇨🇦
- Shot Caller 🇺🇸
- The Skeleton Twins 🇨🇦
- Something’s Gotta Give 🇺🇸
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege 🇺🇸
- This Is Where I Leave You 🇨🇦
- Tom and Jerry (2021) 🇺🇸
- Tusk 🇨🇦
- X 🇺🇸
- Young Sheldon: Season 6 🇺🇸