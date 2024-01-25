Leaving Netflix February 2024: Last chance to catch these shows and movies!

It’s that time again! Various movies, including a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in February 2024 — fortunately, you have at least a few weeks (and an extra day considering it’s a leap year!) before they do as Netflix was kind enough to send over the list earlier than usual! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

The list is a bit shorter than in previous months with a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the Morbius movie alongside a few others. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch the Men in Black movies.

Table of contents

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in February 2024. If there is no country code, the show or movie is leaving both services.

February 7

  • MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 🇺🇸

February 9

  • Prisoners 🇺🇸

February 10

  • Father Stu 🇺🇸
  • Goosebumps 🇺🇸

February 14

  • Chicken Run 🇺🇸
  • Prometheus 🇺🇸
  • Real Steel 🇺🇸

February 19

  • Operation Finale 🇺🇸

February 22

  • The Big Short 🇨🇦

February 23

  • Married at First Sight: Season 12 🇺🇸
  • The Real World: Season 12 🇺🇸

February 26

  • 19-2: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸
  • Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2
  • Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie 🇺🇸

February 27

  • American Pickers: Season 15 🇺🇸

February 28

  • Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3
  • Morbius 🇺🇸
  • Snowpiercer 🇺🇸
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco 🇺🇸

February 29

  • The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 🇺🇸
  • Don’t Worry Darling 🇺🇸
  • Dredd 🇺🇸
  • Dune 🇺🇸
  • Good Boys 🇺🇸
  • Legends of the Fall 🇺🇸
  • Lone Survivor 🇺🇸
  • Men in Black 🇨🇦
  • Men in Black II 🇨🇦
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 🇺🇸
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 🇺🇸
  • Pitch Perfect 🇨🇦
  • Pitch Perfect 2 🇨🇦
  • Pitch Perfect 3 🇨🇦
  • Promising Young Woman 🇨🇦
  • R.I.P.D. 🇺🇸
  • She’s All That 🇺🇸
  • She’s the Man 🇺🇸
  • Stand by Me 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in February 2024? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

