Leaving Netflix February 2024: Last chance to catch these shows and movies!

It’s that time again! Various movies, including a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in February 2024 — fortunately, you have at least a few weeks (and an extra day considering it’s a leap year!) before they do as Netflix was kind enough to send over the list earlier than usual! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

The list is a bit shorter than in previous months with a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the Morbius movie alongside a few others. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch the Men in Black movies.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in February 2024. If there is no country code, the show or movie is leaving both services.

February 7

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 🇺🇸

February 9

Prisoners 🇺🇸

February 10

Father Stu 🇺🇸

Goosebumps 🇺🇸

February 14

Chicken Run 🇺🇸

Prometheus 🇺🇸

Real Steel 🇺🇸

February 19

Operation Finale 🇺🇸

February 22

The Big Short 🇨🇦

February 23

Married at First Sight: Season 12 🇺🇸

The Real World: Season 12 🇺🇸

February 26

19-2: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie 🇺🇸

February 27

American Pickers: Season 15 🇺🇸

February 28

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3

Morbius 🇺🇸

Snowpiercer 🇺🇸

The Last Black Man in San Francisco 🇺🇸

February 29

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 🇺🇸

Don’t Worry Darling 🇺🇸

Dredd 🇺🇸

Dune 🇺🇸

Good Boys 🇺🇸

Legends of the Fall 🇺🇸

Lone Survivor 🇺🇸

Men in Black 🇨🇦

Men in Black II 🇨🇦

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 🇺🇸

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 🇺🇸

Pitch Perfect 🇨🇦

Pitch Perfect 2 🇨🇦

Pitch Perfect 3 🇨🇦

Promising Young Woman 🇨🇦

R.I.P.D. 🇺🇸

She’s All That 🇺🇸

She’s the Man 🇺🇸

Stand by Me 🇺🇸

