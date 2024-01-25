Unity is the first headset in the world that features “Full-Fidelity”

HED UNITY and HEAR360 have announced a strategic partnership on a new “Full-Fidelity” headset dubbed, Unity. Unity sets a new bar for wireless headphone experiences, incorporating both companies respective patented technologies. ​

Unity is the first headset in the world to feature “Full-Fidelity” — streaming true lossless audio over Wi-Fi — powered by HEAR360’s Spatial Audio Engine. Never before have audio aficionados been treated to hi-res lossless audio with unlimited wireless range and head-tracked spatial audio all in the same product. Full-Fidelity™ allows listeners to experience bit-perfect transmission of lossless content in spatial audio, completely untethered, in stunning clarity and rich detail.

On-board Wi-Fi means lossless audio can stream directly to the Unity headphones, bringing out the detail and nuance of your favorite music. This eliminates the side effects of compression, which can cause bass to sound bloated and highs to sound synthetically sharp. Now, even listeners with the most discerning ears can experience music and movies the way artists and directors intended.

​With Unity, listeners are given ultimate flexibility. In addition to streaming hi-res lossless audio via Full-Fidelity Wi-Fi, users can also switch to lossy audio via Bluetooth or receive an untouched signal via the included wired dongle. In each case, the experience is enhanced with best-in-class immersive spatial audio via HEAR360’s Spatial Audio Engine. Here’s what the rest of the company’s press release had to say.

HEAR360 and HED share an important mission that is apparent in Unity — enabling a premium experience without complicated workflows or proprietary codecs. HEAR360’s Spatial Audio Engine is designed to work seamlessly with existing content libraries, streaming audio, and OTT content delivery platforms. It ensures that all users can access unprecedented levels of immersion, elevating any and all everyday listening scenarios, live or on demand.

“This flagship product sets the bar for the next generation of premium sonic experiences, and we are proud to be an integral part of Unity’s groundbreaking launch,” says Matt Marrin, CEO and Co-Founder of HEAR360. “We look forward to continuing to push boundaries through our joint innovation efforts with Tim and the HED team.”

Through the Unity app, users will have access to a full assortment of feature sets including, ANC, head-tracking, channel gain, dialogue enhancement and clarity, and EQ presets. ​ HEAR360 takes advantage of Unity’s nine-axis motion sensor to deliver head-tracked spatial audio. ​ The app also provides access to music services with its embedded streaming music capability. Not all features are currently available; go to getunity.com and follow to get updates on when new features will be released by free over-the-air software update.

​“I cannot be more thrilled,” HED’s CEO and Co-Founder, Tim Degraye shares. “Not only are we the first headset to offer Full-Fidelity, but with HEAR360’s proprietary Spatial Audio Engine, Unity’s sound quality has few equals, if any, in the wireless headphone world. ​ It means we bring you even closer to the soundstage and real life. As we like to say, it is better than high fidelity, it is Full-Fidelity.”

More information on availability and pricing to come in the near future. Keep up to date on the HEAR360 website.

