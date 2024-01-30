Dell announces new AI-driven headsets

AI all the things! That seems to be the order of the year, and manufactures across the board are jumping into the AI-driven products. Dell today announced new AI-driven headsets, which they say will benefit you and the work you do.

Dell presents the world’s most intelligent wireless and wired headsets in their class, the Dell Pro Wireless ANC Headset (WL5024) and Dell Pro Wired ANC Headset (WH5024). Each is equipped with built-in AI-driven noise cancellation microphones that pick up and filter out background noises, offering a new level of audio experience. We’re not going to get into major details, instead, here is a breakdown of these headsets top features.

AI- Driven Technology: AI-driven noise cancellation microphones pick up and filter out background noises for clear communication. By utilizing a robust AI-processing model, environmental noise cancellation is more intelligent, reliable, and accurate in distinguishing human voices from surrounding noises.

AI-driven noise cancellation microphones pick up and filter out background noises for clear communication. By utilizing a robust AI-processing model, environmental noise cancellation is more intelligent, reliable, and accurate in distinguishing human voices from surrounding noises. Clear Listening: Both headsets offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that reduces and blocks out unwanted environmental noise, making it easier to focus on what you are listening to. We take the WL5024 a step further by offering a more sophisticated Hybrid ANC which combines both feed-forward and feed-back ANC, providing better noise reduction across a broader range of frequencies.

Both headsets offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that reduces and blocks out unwanted environmental noise, making it easier to focus on what you are listening to. We take the WL5024 a step further by offering a more sophisticated Hybrid ANC which combines both feed-forward and feed-back ANC, providing better noise reduction across a broader range of frequencies. Collaborate effortlessly: Pair your wireless devices effortlessly and securely in just one-click using Dell Pair software, and customize your audio settings with Dell software.

Pair your wireless devices effortlessly and securely in just one-click using Dell Pair software, and customize your audio settings with Dell software. Convenience: Smart sensors mute your conversation when you remove your WL5024 wireless headset and resumes your call when you put it back on, while the WH5024 Pro Wired ANC boasts easy in-line control for common tasks.

Smart sensors mute your conversation when you remove your WL5024 wireless headset and resumes your call when you put it back on, while the WH5024 Pro Wired ANC boasts easy in-line control for common tasks. Swift Connection: Flip the discreet boom mic down to answer calls/unmute and flip up to mute or neatly tuck it away when not in use.

Flip the discreet boom mic down to answer calls/unmute and flip up to mute or neatly tuck it away when not in use. Sleek Design: With ergonomics and comfort in mind, the headsets are built with premium quality materials that include an adjustable leatherette headband and replaceable memory foam ear cushions.

With ergonomics and comfort in mind, the headsets are built with premium quality materials that include an adjustable leatherette headband and replaceable memory foam ear cushions. Platform Compatibility: Certified for Microsoft Teams (Open Office) and Zoom, compatible with leading UC platforms. The Open Office qualification includes the strictest test on how the headset microphone suppresses surrounding noise and office conversation from multiple directions. This certification provides the ultimate assurance that the headset meets the premium microphone standard in an open office environment.

Certified for Microsoft Teams (Open Office) and Zoom, compatible with leading UC platforms. The Open Office qualification includes the strictest test on how the headset microphone suppresses surrounding noise and office conversation from multiple directions. This certification provides the ultimate assurance that the headset meets the premium microphone standard in an open office environment. Long-Lasting Battery: Easily charge your wireless headset (WL5024) by placing it on the charging dock for convenient rapid charging with up to 8 hours in 15 min. On a full charge, enjoy up to 78 hours of listening time.

Expanding the portfolio even further, and available now are the Dell Wireless Headset (WL3024) and Dell Wired Headset (WH3024). Easy to use, these headsets make the perfect choice for the everyday, no-frills consumer who is looking to benefit from a smooth sailing workday. And stay tuned in the coming months as Dell ramps up to announce a high-end addition to the lineup!

Pricing & Availability Pro Wired ANC Headset (WH5024) is available January 30th starting at $137.49. Pro Wireless ANC Headset (WL5024) is available January 30th starting $287.49. Wired Headset (WH3024) is available now starting $62.49. Wireless Headset (WL3024) is available now starting $199.99.



