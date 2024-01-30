Lights, Camera, Crackle February 2024: Bruce Willis goes to war

We’re days away from February 2024, and the weather has been wild! That means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup. This month we have Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell, and Terrence Howard starring in Hart’s War. Be sure to browse all three of these services for more Bruce Willis flicks.
Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.
We are back this month and our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for February 2024 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. Let us know what you thought of Bruce Willis in Hart’s War. We’ve also included Popcornflix this month!
As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings. Now, let’s see who else is joining Morgan Freeman in this month’s Crackle lineup!
Playing on Crackle
- In the Aisles
- The Midwife
- Stella’s Last Weekend
- The New Romantic
- The Relationtrip
- Love Amongst the Stars
- First Snow
- Mountain Men
- Walk of Fame
- Bitten
- Phantom Punch
- Valley Uprising
Playing on Redbox
- Olympia
- Urban Hymn
- Lyfe’s Journey
- It Happened One Valentine’s
- The Wedding Arrangement
- Accidentally Engaged
- Song One
- The Year of Spectacular Men
- Hackers
- Cardinal Matters
- Hart’s War
- Scalene
Playing on Popcornflix
- Crown Vic
- Robert the Bruce
- Corporate Animals
- Blitz
- Highlander
- Atlantic Rim
- Magnificent Bodyguards
- The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
- Android Cop
- Cagefighter
- Monster
- Beyond the Law
Playing on Chicken Soup
- Love For Starters
- For the Love of Chocolate
- A Slice of Chicago Romance
- The Beauty of Love
- A Week In Paradise
- The Courage to Love
- Literally, Right Before Aaron
- Best Sellers
- Morning Glory
- Bomb Girls
- Broken Promises
- The Devil’s Mistress
