Lights, Camera, Crackle February 2024: Bruce Willis goes to war

We’re days away from February 2024, and the weather has been wild! That means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup. This month we have Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell, and Terrence Howard starring in Hart’s War. Be sure to browse all three of these services for more Bruce Willis flicks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.

We are back this month and our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for February 2024 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. Let us know what you thought of Bruce Willis in Hart’s War. We’ve also included Popcornflix this month!

As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings. Now, let’s see who else is joining Morgan Freeman in this month’s Crackle lineup!

Playing on Crackle

In the Aisles

The Midwife

Stella’s Last Weekend

The New Romantic

The Relationtrip

Love Amongst the Stars

First Snow

Mountain Men

Walk of Fame

Bitten

Phantom Punch

Valley Uprising

Playing on Redbox

Bruce Willis in Hart’s War

Olympia

Urban Hymn

Lyfe’s Journey

It Happened One Valentine’s

The Wedding Arrangement

Accidentally Engaged

Song One

The Year of Spectacular Men

Hackers

Cardinal Matters

Hart’s War

Scalene

Playing on Popcornflix

Crown Vic

Robert the Bruce

Corporate Animals

Blitz

Highlander

Atlantic Rim

Magnificent Bodyguards

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

Android Cop

Cagefighter

Monster

Beyond the Law

Playing on Chicken Soup

Love For Starters

For the Love of Chocolate

A Slice of Chicago Romance

The Beauty of Love

A Week In Paradise

The Courage to Love

Literally, Right Before Aaron

Best Sellers

Morning Glory

Bomb Girls

Broken Promises

The Devil’s Mistress

What do you think of this month’s Crackle rundown and of Bruce Willis in Hart’s War? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.