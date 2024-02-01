New on Netflix February 2-8: Yet another week to catch up on the backlog

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 2nd and 8th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 2-8th list that sees a few new shows and movies coming, but for the second week in a row nothing really of note.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in February. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

FashionVerse Netflix: From café chic to red-carpet glam, dress clients for all occasions. Flaunt your fashion sense in daily challenges and vote on the community’s top looks.

Money Heist: For them, it’s a job. For you, it’s personal. Join the professor’s crew for one epic mission in this narrative game set in the Money Heist universe.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in February but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Featuring new revelations and unprecedented access, this docuseries digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath.

And now for the Netflix February 2-8th list:

February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU (NETFLIX SERIES): Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.

Orion and the Dark (NETFLIX FAMILY): A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark.

Plus One 🇺🇸

A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark. Plus One 🇺🇸

February 3

Ready Player One 🇺🇸

February 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo 🇺🇸

30 for 30: Nature Boy 🇺🇸

Dee & Friends in Oz (NETFLIX FAMILY): When a mysterious key transports her to the land of Oz, a regular kid named Dee goes on a musical journey to save magic — and be the hero of the story.

Monk: Seasons 1-8 🇺🇸

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

The Re-Education of Molly Singer 🇺🇸

February 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Six couples put their love on the line by living together in a villa, where, for a few weeks straight, their truthfulness is tested by a modern lie detector. Participants of Love Never Lies Polska lose money for every lie, while telling the truth adds to the total cash prize. The couple that is most honest with each other will win the program.

Luz: The Light of the Heart (NETFLIX FAMILY): Raised by a kind Kaingang family after a tragedy, adventurous Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots.

Raised by a kind Kaingang family after a tragedy, adventurous Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots. Raël: The Alien Prophet (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Featuring interviews with his followers, critics and Raël himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult.

February 8

One Day (NETFLIX SERIES): After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways — but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls’ novel.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 2-8th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

