MEK HERO powered by ZOTAC GAMING unveils GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series gaming desktop PCs

ZOTAC GAMING has announced the market launch of three new MEK HERO pre-built Gaming PCs: the MEK HERO A7647S, A7647STI, and A7748S built using the latest ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER Twin Edge OC, ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Edition, and ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER Trinity Black Edition Graphic Cards.

These are teamed up with AMD Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 7 7700X processors, offering stunning 4K graphics for unprecedented gaming performance with AI-accelerated DLSS 3.5 and Real-Time Ray Tracing, bringing gamers an immersive gaming experience. This new series of MEK HERO offers 3 years of warranty coverage, specifically for the included ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER Series Graphics Card component.

The MEK HERO A7647S, A7647STI, and A7748S Gaming PCs feature 16 GB DDR5 system memory and NVMe M.2 SSD storage, elevating PC gaming and the visual content creation process to new heights. Each MEK HERO Gaming PC undergoes meticulous assembly and hand-testing in the United States, ensuring the highest build quality. Crafted for optimal performance, durability, and an unmatched experience, MEK HERO Gaming PCs with GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER Series Graphics Cards are tailored to meet the demands of hardcore gamers and content creators alike.

MEK HERO powered by ZOTAC GAMING

MEK HERO A7647S Gaming PC (GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER GPU)

MEK HERO A7647S is built using the latest ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER Twin Edge OC Graphics Card, has 20% more CUDA Cores than the previous GeForce RTX™ 4070 series, and is a great option for the newest game titles at max settings, with 1440P or 4K resolutions at 120Hz. In the most graphically intensive games, the GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER operates faster than the GeForce RTX™ 3090 while using a fraction of the power, and with DLSS 3.5, it’s 1.5x faster. Gamers desperate for a performance Gaming PC should look no further than the MEK HERO A7647S. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER Twin Edge OC graphics with 12 GB GDDR5 VRAM is factory overclocked for higher performance, features a 3-year warranty and fuses well with the AMD Ryzen 5 7600MHz AM5 processor to ensure smooth delivery of ultra-immersive gameplay. The system is built around a capable air-cooling design, 16 GB DDR5 4800MTs memory, NVMe SSD storage, and Windows 11 Home 64-bit pre-installed with no bloatware.

MEK HERO A7647STI Gaming PC (GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER GPU)

MEK HERO A7647STI is built using the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER GPU. The GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER is built with more CUDA Cores and has increased the frame buffer to 16 GB, making it 1.6X faster than the GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti and 2.5X faster with DLSS 3.5 in the most graphically demanding games. The MEK HERO A7647STI is crafted to deliver an extreme gaming experience with unmatched performance, featuring a color-matched ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER 16 GB Trinity OC White Edition Graphics Card, which is factory overclocked for higher performance and a 3-year warranty. An AMD Ryzen 5 7600MHz 6-core AM5 processor provides plenty of CPU performance, further complimenting the entire system. Each MEK HERO A7647STI gaming PC has an exceptional air cooler, 16 GB DDR5 4800MTs DRAM memory, NVMe SSD storage, and Windows 11 Home OS 64-bit pre-installed with no bloatware, providing a great overall user experience.

MEK HERO A7748S Gaming PC (GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER GPU)

The MEK HERO A7748S is a powerhouse gaming PC that features the cutting-edge ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER Trinity Black Edition Graphics Card. This high-performance Graphics Card is engineered with NVIDIA’s revolutionary Ada Lovelace architecture, which boasts new streaming multiprocessors, tensor cores, and Ray Tracing cores. With a generous 16 GB of GDDR6X memory, an impressive 10240 CUDA cores, and a boost clock peaking at 2610 MHz, it outperforms the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3080 by a staggering 47% in 3D rendering speed, ensuring an unparalleled gaming and creative experience.

Every MEK HERO A7748S is precisely assembled to offer an unparalleled gaming experience. At its core lies the potent combination of ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER 16 GB Graphics Card featuring a 3-year warranty and an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X — eight-core, sixteen-thread AM5 processor that epitomizes speed and efficiency.

Cooling is paramount for operating a high-end Gaming PC; each MEK HERO A7748S has an exceptional 240 mm AIO liquid cooler and fans, ensuring optimal cooling performance even under intense gaming sessions. The system’s memory and storage are nothing short of impressive – boasting 16 GB DDR5 at a swift rate of 4800MTs and a spacious yet rapid-fire response from its 1 TB NVMe SSD storage. Every MEK HERO comes pre-installed with the reliable Windows 11 Home 64-bit OS, with no bloatware, guaranteeing outstanding performance and reliability.

The MEK HERO is the go-to choice for Gamers seeking a golden balance between cost efficiency and high performance. It delivers a fluid gaming experience thanks to the integration of the latest ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER Series Graphic Cards and AMD Ryzen 5/7 CPU platforms. The newly introduced models, A7647S, A7647STI, and A7748S, are designed for durability and stability. They feature robust cooling with four high-performance 120mm cooling fans and an 80+ Gold Certified Power Supply, ensuring optimal performance even under demanding conditions.

