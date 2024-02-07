Plex continues to be one of our favorite service in the streaming and entertainment space. The company has been growing and expanding its services and offerings. Once they were a simple media server organizer but they’ve grown into offering streaming and Live TV services as well.

Now, Plex is offering premium movie rentals alongside everything else it does. In its ongoing quest to tame the media chaos and become the one-stop shop for all things TV and movies, global streaming media company Plex now offers premium movie rentals in the United States. The most comprehensive entertainment platform available, Plex is the first-and-only streaming platform to offer rentals, free ad-supported movies, TV shows, and live TV together. Plex offers the ability to quickly find and add to a universal watchlist any title ever made, regardless of which streaming service it lives on.

Plex has partnered with top studios to bring top movies and celebrity talent to the Plex platform, including everything from the award season sensations (Barbie, Wonka) to blockbusters with a bang (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Expend4bles) and the latest indie darlings (Priscilla, Ferrari, Dream Scenario) to heroes of all sizes and species (Blue Beetle, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie).

Rental prices start at $3.99, with new movies added to the rental library daily. You can also add the selection to your Plex Watchlist on Plex for when you’re ready to watch or when it becomes available (here or anywhere in the streaming universe.)

So How Do You Rent Movies On Plex?

Browse Plex’s new movie library to find your rental to enjoy on almost all favorite platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, Roku, as well as smart TVs, including LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, VIZIO, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets, game consoles, and more.

Once you have rented a movie, you can play it on any supported Plex player app, and it will automatically appear in Continue Watching on your app home screen. If your smart TV or device is not supported, use the Plex app on your phone, tablet, or computer. Once you rent the movie, you can watch it anywhere you’ve installed Plex — even on devices that don’t allow direct rentals on their platform.

You can still find free streaming movies and TV on the platform, so be sure to take advantage of those offerings.

