Febrile Friday: Grab these feverish tech deals now

Tech deals, we all love them. We love tech deals because oftentimes, the tech we want, is just too freaking expensive. So when the tech deals drop, it’s worth taking a look to see if there is something that might catch your eye.
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
It is Febrile Friday, and these hot tech deals are sure to raise your fever for savings. With the economy in shambles, we understand it’s not exactly the best time for many to purchase tech. So here we are, trying to help you the best we can with a short list of tech deals, we hope, will help you out.
Febrile Friday Tech Deals
- MacBook Deals at Best Buy: Save big on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, up to $300 off. Snag a M2 15″ MacBook Air for $999 (was $1,299) and 14″ MacBook Pro for $1,799 (was $1,999). PURCHASE FROM BEST BUY.
- iPad Deals at Best Buy: Save up to $80 on the 9th generation 10.2-inch iPad, $249 for the 64 GB up to $529 for the 256 GB. PURCHASE FROM BEST BUY.
- Apple Watch Deals at Best Buy: Save up to $70 on your favorite Apple Watches, and find refurbished and open-box watches for bigger savings! PURCHASE FROM BEST BUY.
- Samsung 77″ S90C OLED: Save $1,300 on this massive OLED TV from Samsung, sale price $2,299 (reg price $3,599). PURCHASE FROM SAMSUNG.
- Samsung 83″ S90C OLED: Save $1,900 on this megalith OLED TV from Samsung, sale price $3,499 (reg price $5,399). PURCHASE FROM SAMSUNG.
- Samsung 85″ QN900C Neo QLED 8K: Save $2,500 on this brilliant 8K TV, sale price $5,499 (reg price $7,999). PURCHASE FROM SAMSUNG.
- Samsung 65″ QN90C Neo QLED 4K: Save $1,200 on one of the most popular Samsung TVs, sale price $2,799 (reg price $1,599). PURCHASE FROM SAMSUNG.
- Samsung 57″ Odyssey Neo G9: Save $700 on this mega OLED Gaming monitor from Samsung, sale price $1,799 (reg price $2,499). PURCHASE FROM SAMSUNG.
- Samsung Q901C Soundbar: Save $500 on this top of the line soundbar, sale price $899 (reg price $1,399). PURCHASE FROM SAMSUNG.
- Samsung Galaxy Smartphones: Save up to $750 with trade in on select Galaxy Phones. PURCHASE FROM SAMSUNG.
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: Save $50 on these TWS noise-cancelling earbuds, sale price $249 (reg price $299). PURCHASE FROM CRUTCHFIELD.
- Pioneer DMH-241EX: Save $30 on this in dash receiver for your car, sale price $169 (reg price $200). PURCHASE FROM CRUTCHFIELD.
- JBL Xtreme 3: Save $130 on this kick butt Bluetooth speaker from JBL, sale price $249 (reg price $379). PURCHASE FROM CRUTCHFIELD.
- Sonos Arc: Save $180 on Sonos Sound, sale price $719 (reg price $899). PURCHASE FROM CRUTCHFIELD.
- Google Pixel Watch: Save $80 on the Google’s Android watch, sale price $199 (reg price $279). PURCHASE FROM CRUTCHFIELD.
- motorola razr 2023: Save $200 on this foldable smartphone, sale price $499 (reg price $699). PURCHASE FROM MOTOROLA.
- motorola edge 2023: Save $250 on this midrange smartphone, sale price $349 (reg price $599). PURCHASE FROM MOTOROLA.
- motorola edge+ 2023: Save $200 on this flagship smartphone, sale price $599 (reg price $799). PURCHASE FROM MOTOROLA.
- Lenovo Legion Go: Save $50 on the Legion Go handheld gaming machine, sale price $699 (reg price $749). PURCHASE FROM LENOVO.
- IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus: Save $180 on this 14″ Lenovo Chromebook, sale price $369 (reg price $549). PURCHASE FROM LENOVO.
- Yoga 6 (13″ AMD): Save 275 on this PC from Lenovo, sale price $584 (reg price $859). PURCHASE FROM LENOVO.
- LG evo G3 77″ OLED: Save $1,000 on one of LG’s best OLEDs, sale price $3,499 (reg price $4,499). PURCHASE FROM LG.
- LG evo C3 77″ OLED: Save $1,200 on this LG OLED, sale price $2,299 (reg price $3,499). PURCHASE FROM LG.
What do you think of these tech deals? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Please share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.