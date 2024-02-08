With Apple Vision Pro a big news story this week, the topic of artificial intelligence has also been big. But artificial intelligence isn’t new. As a matter of fact, the idea has been around in popular culture, books, and movies for years. It’s just now that AI has become more talked about as the technology has progressed to the point of commonplace.

So we thought we’d take a look at ten movies that warned us about artificial intelligence. While the current batch of AI programs haven’t taken over the world, there are some who believe the potential for the machines to take control is very real. These ten movies speak to that warning and potential. What do you think of these movies?

Ten Movies That Warned Us

Colossus: The Forbin Project (1970)

Thinking this will prevent war, the US government gives an impenetrable supercomputer total control over launching nuclear missiles. But what the computer does with the power is unimaginable to its creators.

Ex Machina (2014)

A young programmer is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a highly advanced humanoid A.I.

The Matrix (1999)

When a beautiful stranger leads computer hacker Neo to a forbidding underworld, he discovers the shocking truth–the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence.

Terminator (1984)

A human soldier is sent from 2029 to 1984 to stop an almost indestructible cyborg killing machine, sent from the same year, which has been programmed to execute a young woman whose unborn son is the key to humanity’s future salvation.

I, Robot (2004)

In 2035, a technophobic cop investigates a crime that may have been perpetrated by a robot, which leads to a larger threat to humanity.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

After uncovering a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface, a spacecraft is sent to Jupiter to find its origins: a spacecraft manned by two men and the supercomputer HAL 9000.

Westworld (1973)

A robot malfunction creates havoc and terror for unsuspecting vacationers at a futuristic, adult-themed amusement park.

Wall-E (2008)

In the distant future, a small waste-collecting robot inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of mankind.

The Creator (2023)

Against the backdrop of a war between humans and robots with artificial intelligence, a former soldier finds the secret weapon, a robot in the form of a young child.

Idiocracy (2006)

Corporal Joe Bauers, a decisively average American, is selected as a guinea pig for a top-secret hibernation program but is forgotten, awakening to a future so incredibly moronic he’s easily the most intelligent person alive.

While Idiocracy may not fit perfectly into a list of movies about AI. It does provide a thought-provoking commentary on the potential consequences of a society that does not value knowledge and critical thinking and allows technology to take that role.

