New on Netflix February 9-15: Damon Wayans Jr., Gina Rodriguez, and Tom Ellis are Players

Netflix Games
- FashionVerse Netflix: From café chic to red-carpet glam, dress clients for all occasions. Flaunt your fashion sense in daily challenges and vote on the community’s top looks.
- Money Heist: For them, it’s a job. For you, it’s personal. Join the professor’s crew for one epic mission in this narrative game set in the Money Heist universe.
Coming Soon
These titles are coming at some point in February but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
- Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.
- The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Featuring new revelations and unprecedented access, this docuseries digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath.
February 9
February 10
February 11
- The Blacklist: Season 10 🇺🇸
- Father Stu 🇨🇦
February 13
February 14
- A Soweto Love Story (NETFLIX FILM): Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar.
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Verônica forms unlikely alliances and unravels her past as her quest for justice culminates in this heart-stopping final season.
- The Heartbreak Agency (NETFLIX FILM): When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.
- Love Is Blind: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world.
- Players (NETFLIX FILM): A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis (Lucifer) star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com.
February 15
- AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls.
- The Catcher Was a Spy 🇺🇸
- Crossroads
- House of Ninjas (NETFLIX SERIES): Years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats.
- Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): As a teen, Little Nicolás managed to sneak between politicians, millionaires and even royals. In this docuseries, he tells his side of the scandal.
- Love, Simon 🇨🇦
- Ready, Set, Love (NETFLIX SERIES): In a world grappling with a dwindling male population, an unassuming woman becomes a contender in a government-sponsored dating competition.
- The Vince Staples Show (NETFLIX SERIES): Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach.