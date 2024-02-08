New on Netflix February 9-15: Damon Wayans Jr., Gina Rodriguez, and Tom Ellis are Players

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 2nd and 8th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 9-15th list is headlined by Damon Wayans Jr, Gina Rodriguez, and Tom Ellis in Players.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in February. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

FashionVerse Netflix: From café chic to red-carpet glam, dress clients for all occasions. Flaunt your fashion sense in daily challenges and vote on the community’s top looks.

Money Heist: For them, it’s a job. For you, it’s personal. Join the professor’s crew for one epic mission in this narrative game set in the Money Heist universe.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in February but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

And now for the Netflix February 9-15th list:

February 9

A Killer Paradox (NETFLIX SERIES): When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.

Nothing changes overnight. No matter how hard the four pals try to do things right, they always find new ways to mess up in work, family and sex. Ashes (NETFLIX FILM): From an intoxicating fantasy to a dangerous affair, a wealthy married woman finds her life irreversibly shattered after picking up an unpublished novel.

A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls. Despicable Me 🇨🇦

Despicable Me 2 🇨🇦

Despicable Me 3 🇨🇦

Lover, Stalker, Killer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

February 10

Horrible Bosses 2 🇺🇸

February 11

The Blacklist: Season 10 🇺🇸

Father Stu 🇨🇦

February 13

Kill Me If You Dare (NETFLIX FILM): When a twist of fate reverses the fortune of their troubled marriage, Piotr and Natalia decide to stay together — but only until death do them part.

With Sunderland desperate for some stability, a new manager is brought in to haul the club out of League One and into the coveted Championship. Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (NETFLIX COMEDY): In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia — all while asking the age-old question, “Can you really have it all?”

February 14

A Soweto Love Story (NETFLIX FILM): Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar.

Verônica forms unlikely alliances and unravels her past as her quest for justice culminates in this heart-stopping final season. The Heartbreak Agency (NETFLIX FILM): When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world. Players (NETFLIX FILM): A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis (Lucifer) star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com.

February 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls.

A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls. The Catcher Was a Spy 🇺🇸

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (NETFLIX SERIES): Years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats.

As a teen, Little Nicolás managed to sneak between politicians, millionaires and even royals. In this docuseries, he tells his side of the scandal. Love, Simon 🇨🇦

Ready, Set, Love (NETFLIX SERIES): In a world grappling with a dwindling male population, an unassuming woman becomes a contender in a government-sponsored dating competition.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 9-15th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

