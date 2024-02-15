The security guard industry has been transformed by these six technologies

The security guard industry has long been a critical component of maintaining safety and protecting people, property and assets in various settings. However, recent technological advances are rapidly transforming this traditional industry by enhancing the capabilities of security guards, improving response times, reducing human error and increasing overall efficiency.

Explore how cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, biometrics, drones, robots and wearable devices are revolutionizing the security guard industry.

1. Geofencing and GPS Trackers

Implementing GPS monitoring technology has proven invaluable for security guard services, particularly for mobile patrols and safeguarding lone workers. GPS monitoring assists in optimizing patrol routes and schedules to ensure comprehensive coverage of specific areas.

By using wearable trackers or GPS-enabled devices, security personnel can be easily tracked in real-time, guaranteeing their well-being and enabling a swift response in emergencies. GPS technology is often paired with geofencing, which establishes virtual boundaries.

Geofencing provides an added layer of security by automatically notifying security guards when they enter or exit predefined zones, ensuring adherence to patrol routes and enhancing their overall protection. Considering the security guard industry is set to increase by 15% from 2020 to 2030, it’s a good thing that wearable tech has become more accessible and readily available for small and larger firms alike.

2. Drones

Drones have become an essential tool in the field of security. These aerial devices provide authorities with a bird’s-eye view, allowing them to monitor large areas and events for any signs of suspicious activity. With their advanced video surveillance capabilities, drones go beyond the limitations of traditional security cameras, helping with perimeter security, crowd monitoring and even search and rescue operations.

One of the greatest advantages of drones is their ability to quickly direct officers to areas that require immediate attention. It enhances protection efforts and response times, especially for security teams that may be short-staffed. Drones in security technology are here to stay, offering a wide range of benefits such as real-time event recording, pre-event site surveys, assistance in designing emergency evacuation routes and tracking subjects on the move.

Drones are useful for ground-level perimeter security and prevent unauthorized drones from entering private properties or outdoor events. They can also ensure that other drone pilots follow the 50-400-foot flying rule to protect regular citizens and avoid disturbance. Using GPS tracking and geofencing technologies, drones can establish virtual boundaries and send automated notifications to security guards when they enter or leave preset zones. This ensures adherence to patrol routes and provides an additional layer of protection.

3. Modern Access Control Systems (ACS)

With the advancement of technology, access control systems (ACS) have been modernized to provide enhanced security measures. ACS are the first line of defense when securing property or premises, and advanced systems significantly increase security efficacy.

Modern ACS includes a range of features like fob or key card-controlled entryways, anti-climb doors, magnetized emergency exit doors, remote-controlled vehicle barricades and bollards and smart combination locks. Moreover, it incorporates cutting-edge biometric identification systems, motion detectors and cloud-connected devices.

4. Intelligent Video Capture

Experience the latest advancements in security camera technology with Intelligent Video Capture (IVC). This state-of-the-art system takes video surveillance to new heights by employing intelligent heat- and motion-sensing cameras. These cameras are designed to detect any suspicious activity that might go unnoticed by human guards, ensuring enhanced security.

When integrated with A.I. systems, IVC unlocks a new realm of possibilities. It enables license plate scanning in parking lots, crowd-specific facial recognition to identify wanted individuals at airports and train stations and the ability to swiftly search through gigabytes of security footage for specific markers, whether in real-time or during post-event investigations. Violence detection systems are trained through supervised learning methods (SVM), machine learning and deep learning to recognize violent behavior in crowds.

In the near future, A.I.-enhanced IVC will be able to identify various activities and discern between situations requiring attention and those not. For example, it will distinguish between a friendly embrace and aggressive behavior, enabling officers to prioritize their focus on the most crucial issues.

5. Artificial Intelligence Integrations

In addition to IVC, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are revolutionizing how security guard services detect and respond to threats. By analyzing live or recorded video streams, AI-powered video analytics can identify specific objects, actions, or abnormalities.

Through machine learning algorithms, patterns in typical behavior can be recognized, allowing for detecting variations that may indicate potential security threats. For example, facial recognition systems based on AI can enhance access control measures by identifying known criminals or unauthorized individuals. Moreover, AI systems can use previous data to forecast security vulnerabilities, enabling proactive and preventive measures.

By embracing AI and ML, security guard companies can enhance their effectiveness, efficiency, and proactivity in ensuring safety and security.

6. Unified Systems

Nowadays, security systems have evolved to become more specialized, incorporating Unified systems. Apart from the traditional video monitoring and access control systems, you may also require advanced features like smart video analytics, SIP communications, automatic license plate recognition, point of sale, radar, transaction management systems and more.

A unified solution is designed to bring together all the data you collect, enabling you to effortlessly and effectively manage security policies, monitor events and conduct investigations. You have one centralized dashboard, a single UI app for ACs and video, synchronized alarm management and end-to-end encryption.

Transforming the Security Guard Industry with Tech Breakthroughs

Technology plays an increasingly significant role in shaping the future of the security guard industry. Security companies can use this tech to provide more efficient, reliable and cost-effective services to their clients while ensuring maximum protection and peace of mind. As these technological innovations continue to evolve, it’s essential for security professionals to stay up-to-date with emerging trends and invest in new tools that can help them better serve their customers.

