New on Netflix February 16-22: Avatar: The Last Airbender gets live action treatment

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 16-22nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 16-22nd list which is headlined by the live-action reimagining of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the latest series from the streaming company.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in February. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

FashionVerse Netflix: From café chic to red-carpet glam, dress clients for all occasions. Flaunt your fashion sense in daily challenges and vote on the community’s top looks.

Money Heist: For them, it’s a job. For you, it’s personal. Join the professor’s crew for one epic mission in this narrative game set in the Money Heist universe.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in February but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective's maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Featuring new revelations and unprecedented access, this docuseries digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath.

And now for the Netflix February 16-22nd list:

February 16

The Abyss (NETFLIX FILM): As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world’s largest underground mine.

Comedy Chaos (NETFLIX SERIES): After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club.

Einstein and the Bomb (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius. Jurrassic Park 🇨🇦

The Lost World: Jurassic Park 🇨🇦

Jurassic Park III 🇨🇦

Warrior: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

February 19

Hereditary 🇨🇦

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (NETFLIX SERIES): In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

February 20

22 Jump Street 🇨🇦

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Mike Epps keeps it real as he riffs on poor personal hygiene, failing at infidelity and waging war on work husbands in his latest stand-up special.

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Mike Epps keeps it real as he riffs on poor personal hygiene, failing at infidelity and waging war on work husbands in his latest stand-up special.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken 🇺🇸

February 21

Can I Tell You A Secret? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Three women’s lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts. And they’re only a fraction of his many victims.

February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender (NETFLIX FAMILY): Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony — then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (NETFLIX FAMILY): Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony — then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series.

Southpaw 🇺🇸

