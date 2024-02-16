LG is offering a three-month trial to Apple TV+ for its smart TV and lifestyle TV users

LG and Apple have always had a pretty decent relationship. The company has made desktop displays for Apple over the past years and they work closely together on many things. Now, LG is offering its smart TV and lifestyle TV users a three-month trial to Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service that not only has TV and movies you’re familiar with, but also has original content. Among some of the best content Apple TV+ offers is, Silo, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Ted Lasso, Foundation, The Morning Show, and many others. Ted Lasso and Silo were two of my favorites from that list.

LG is offering access to three months of Apple TV+ free to eligible LG Smart TV users in 93 countries. The 3-month free trial is available within the Apple TV app of compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TVs (2018 models and later), along with lifestyle screen models StanbyME and StanbyME Go. This limited-time offer will be in effect from February 6 to April 30. Here’s what LG’s press release had to say.

Silo was one of the best original shows on the platform.

“Apple TV+ offers premium series, compelling drama and comedy series, captivating feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. Apple TV+ offers acclaimed, global hit series such as “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “Masters of the Air,” “Silo,” “Hijack,” “The Morning Show,” “Foundation,” “Slow Horses” and multi-Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso,” as well as award-winning Apple Original Films including the ten-time Academy Award nominated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” from Martin Scorsese and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

"LG's industry-leading TVs feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to deliver superb home entertainment and LG Smart TV users can enjoy Apple TV+ in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The company's 2024 premium TVs are industry first to support both Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode, a cinematic experience available with Apple TV+ titles mastered in Dolby Vision."

