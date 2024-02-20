The new OnePlus Watch 2 will make its debut at MWC

OnePlus is making some waves ahead of MWC 2024 with the announcement of the OnePlus Watch 2. The company took a few years off from the smartwatch market but is now planning a comeback in Barcelona. The company announced its intent to return with the OnePlus Watch 2 on its community channel.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

One thing you can give OnePlus credit for is fostering a community. They really do an impressive job of keeping users in the loop and connected. The company says it is confident in the new smartwatch it’s bringing to MWC.

We don’t know a lot more about the OnePlus Watch 2, apart from its 100-hour battery life. The announcement the company made was pretty full of PR and marketing lingo that is trying to drum up excitement for the watch. This is something OnePlus does very well with its small community, it knows how to build hype. Here’s some of what the press release had to say:

Dubbed “Your Partner in Time”, the OnePlus Watch 2 is a wearable that doesn’t just aim to keep up with you — it aims to enhance every moment. With the “Never Settle” philosophy woven into its very fabric, the Watch 2 promises unparalleled reliability for everyday use and meticulous health monitoring.

We know how a smartwatch becomes integral to its wearer’s life, and battery life can’t be a concern. That’s why we went back to the drawing board, driven by community feedback, to ensure the OnePlus Watch 2 delivers an exceptional user experience. With up to 100-hour battery life in full Smart Mode, it sets a new industry standard, ensuring that your watch keeps pace with your life, uninterrupted.

The OnePlus Watch 2 isn’t just smart—it’s sophisticated. Designed with precision, it features a stainless-steel chassis and a sapphire crystal watch face that offers both timeless elegance and resilience against the trials of daily life.

With the similar flagship design language of the OnePlus 12 series, the OnePlus Watch 2 is the perfect companion for the OnePlus 12 series. The Watch 2 is available in two striking colorways—Black Steel and Radiant Steel—it’s a statement piece that represents understated luxury.

With its avant-garde features and exceptional design, the OnePlus Watch 2 is more than just a comeback—it’s a revolution in the smartwatch market. We aren’t just making a return; we’re redefining what a flagship smartwatch can be.

What do you think? Please share your thoughts on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.