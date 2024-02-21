Galaxy AI: Samsung announces One UI 6.1 update, bringing AI to more devices

Samsung announced its new Galaxy S24 series of smartphones earlier this year and along with that, Galaxy AI. The company is one of the latest to integrate more AI features into its operating system, hoping to ride the trend as far as it will take them.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Now, the company has announced an update for compatible Galaxy devices, One UI 6.1. This new OS will bring Galaxy AI to more Galaxy devices beyond the S24 series.

The update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, as well as Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 starting in late March. Aligning with the recently launched Galaxy S24 series, Samsung says that this update “elevates the standard of users’ mobile AI experience” through a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI.

“Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI, but also to empower users by making AI more accessible to all,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI.”

One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI

Here are the features you can expect from this One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI update:

Even more Galaxy users will now be able to take advantage of the communication-enhancing Galaxy AI features on AI-supported models. The features include the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using Chat Assist, available via Samsung Keyboard. Galaxy users can experience the power of real-time interactions through Live Translate, which provides voice and text translations for phone calls. With Interpreter, users can also engage in spontaneous conversations with locals while traveling, as the split screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

The broader integration of Galaxy AI across the Galaxy ecosystem also enables seamless user experience in day-to-day tasks on AI-supported models, driving new levels of efficiency. Search functions are improved through Circle to Search with Google, which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture. Life-enhancing organization features such as Note Assist allow users to create formats, generate summaries and translate notes, while Browsing Assist enables individuals to stay up to speed faster by generating comprehensive summaries of news articles. Transcript Assist can also easily transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations.

With Galaxy AI, Samsung is doubling down on its role in unlocking individuals’ creative potential. Galaxy’s latest update delivers a suite of Galaxy AI tools that encourages creative freedom even after a photo is taken. Through Generative Edit, AI-supported devices can easily resize, reposition, or realign objects in photos to perfect a great shot. Users can also polish any photo faster and easier than ever with Edit Suggestion. No need for multiple reshoots, as Instant Slo-mo can generate additional frames for slow-motion videos to capture action-packed moments.

Circle to Search with Google: A swift gesture – from circling to scribbling – now generates intuitive search results

A swift gesture – from circling to scribbling – now generates intuitive search results Live Translate: A personal translator for making a phone call to someone who speaks another language

A personal translator for making a phone call to someone who speaks another language Interpreter: This split-screen feature generates text translations of live conversations

This split-screen feature generates text translations of live conversations Chat Assist: Available via Samsung Keyboard, Galaxy users can now adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages

Available via Samsung Keyboard, Galaxy users can now adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages Generative Edit: Users can unleash their creativity by customizing their photos with removing, resizing, and enhancing AI tools

It will be interesting to see how many people actually use these new AI features. Some users may find these more gimmicky than anything, but we shall see.

What do you think of Galaxy AI? Please share your thoughts on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.