Leaving Netflix March 2024: John Wick, Community, and more

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
Table of contents
March 1
- Bee Movie 🇺🇸
- This Is Where I Leave You 🇺🇸
March 2
- Lady Bird 🇺🇸
March 11
- The Wolf of Wall Street 🇨🇦
March 12
- Miracle in Cell No. 7 🇺🇸
March 14
- Giver 🇺🇸
March 15
- Get on Up 🇺🇸
- Savages 🇺🇸
March 17
- The Cursed 🇺🇸
March 19
- Carol 🇺🇸
March 29
- Pulp Fiction 🇨🇦
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World 🇺🇸
March 30
- Jackie Brown 🇺🇸
- John Wick 🇺🇸
- John Wick: Chapter 2 🇺🇸
- John Wick: Chapter 3 🇺🇸
March 31
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 🇺🇸
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 🇺🇸
- Black Adam 🇺🇸
- Community: Seasons 1-6
- Hoarders: Season 12 🇺🇸
- How to Train Your Dragon 🇨🇦
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 🇨🇦
- It’s Complicated 🇺🇸
- Justice League 🇺🇸
- Little Fockers 🇺🇸
- Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸
- Man of Steel 🇺🇸
- Meet the Fockers 🇺🇸
- Meet the Parents 🇺🇸
- My Best Friend’s Wedding 🇺🇸
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird 🇺🇸
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower 🇺🇸
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind 🇺🇸
- Shazam! 🇺🇸
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods 🇺🇸
- Spider-Man 🇨🇦
- Spider-Man 2 🇨🇦
- Suicide Squad 🇺🇸
- The Suicide Squad 🇺🇸
- Wonder Woman 🇺🇸
- Wonder Woman 1984 🇺🇸