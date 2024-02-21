Leaving Netflix March 2024: John Wick, Community, and more

It’s that time again! Various movies, including a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in March 2024 — fortunately, you have at least a few weeks (and an extra day considering it’s a leap year!) before they do as Netflix was kind enough to send over the list earlier than usual! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

The list is a bit longer than in previous months with a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch almost all the DC superhero movies, John Wick movies, and the Community TV series. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch Community, the How to Train Your Dragon, and the first two Spider-Man movies.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in March 2024. If there is no country code, the show or movie is leaving both services.

March 1

Bee Movie 🇺🇸

This Is Where I Leave You 🇺🇸

March 2

Lady Bird 🇺🇸

March 11

The Wolf of Wall Street 🇨🇦

March 12

Miracle in Cell No. 7 🇺🇸

March 14

Giver 🇺🇸

March 15

Get on Up 🇺🇸

Savages 🇺🇸

March 17

The Cursed 🇺🇸

March 19

Carol 🇺🇸

March 29

Pulp Fiction 🇨🇦

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World 🇺🇸

March 30

Jackie Brown 🇺🇸

John Wick 🇺🇸

John Wick: Chapter 2 🇺🇸

John Wick: Chapter 3 🇺🇸

March 31

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 🇺🇸

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 🇺🇸

Black Adam 🇺🇸

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12 🇺🇸

How to Train Your Dragon 🇨🇦

How to Train Your Dragon 2 🇨🇦

It’s Complicated 🇺🇸

Justice League 🇺🇸

Little Fockers 🇺🇸

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

Man of Steel 🇺🇸

Meet the Fockers 🇺🇸

Meet the Parents 🇺🇸

My Best Friend’s Wedding 🇺🇸

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird 🇺🇸

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower 🇺🇸

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind 🇺🇸

Shazam! 🇺🇸

Shazam! Fury of the Gods 🇺🇸

Spider-Man 🇨🇦

Spider-Man 2 🇨🇦

Suicide Squad 🇺🇸

The Suicide Squad 🇺🇸

Wonder Woman 🇺🇸

Wonder Woman 1984 🇺🇸

