Kanto Audio announces REN, 100W Active Speakers with HDMI ARC

Kanto Audio is one of those brands I like to call, unassuming. The company makes very plain-looking speakers, but those speakers internals pack a punch. Many users would probably walk past them, assuming they’re just not much to look at. But that would be a mistake, as Kanto Audio concentrates its efforts on the sound more than looks, and that’s not a bad thing. Be sure to check out our ORA review.

I like the plain and minimal look of Kanto Audio speakers, and their new REN speakers stick to that design language. The new REN speakers feature Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C & Optical inputs supporting 24-bit/96kHz, Remote Control, Analogue RCA Line-in, and dedicated Sub-out. They are available in a choice of 6 colors from July, priced £499 / €579 / $599 / $799 (CA). Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the new REN speakers.

Kanto Audio REN

Designed to cater to a wide array of audio needs — offering a comprehensive suite of inputs — together with exceptional sound quality, REN represents a cutting-edge addition to Kanto Audio’s award-winning speaker line-up.

REN features an HDMI ARC connection – the first time this has been used on a Kanto Audio speaker – enabling a seamless, high-quality connection to televisions, delivering an enhanced viewing experience. Volume can conveniently be adjusted with the supplied IR remote control.

Alongside the HDMI ARC input, the innovative Kanto Audio REN Speaker features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and USB-C and Optical inputs supporting audio up to 24-bit/96kHz. The USB Type-C port allows users to connect a host of audio sources to REN Active Speakers including iPhone 15, Android devices, Digital Audio Players, PC, Mac, and more. ​

REN Active Speakers also feature both RCA Line-in and 3.5 mm Mini Jack inputs, enabling connection to traditional analogue audio sources, such as tape decks, and record players with a built-in phono-stage. In addition, the Kanto Audio REN offers a dedicated Sub-out with a selectable crossover, ensuring easy integration with a powered subwoofer — such as the Kanto Audio SUB8 — is a breeze.

With REN, Kanto Audio has engineered a pair of high-performance, powerful Active Speakers — ​ ideal for listening to music, movies, video games, and much more. No matter the source, REN delivers clear highs, detailed midrange, and impressively powerful bass. ​

REN Specifications

Tweeter 1-inch Silk Dome Woofer 5.25-inch Aluminum Concave Cone Amplifier Type Class D Power Output 100W RMS (200W Peak Power) Frequency Response 50Hz — 22kHz High/Low-Pass Filter 80Hz (Selectable) Inputs 1 x HDMI ARC with CEC1 x USB-C (Supports up to 24-Bit/96kHz)1 x Optical (TOSLINK) (Supports up to 24-Bit/96kHz)1 x Bluetooth1 x RCA (L + R)1 × 3.5 mm Mini-Jack Outputs 1 x Sub-out1 x USB Charge (5V / 1A) Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth Codec Support SBC / AAC Sound Modes Vocal BoostNight Mode Speaker Terminals Active to Passive Knurled Five-way Binding Post Bottom Mounting Hole 1/4-inch -20 Auto Power Down Yes (Can be disabled for always-on operation) Auto Power On Yes (Can be disabled) Remote Control Supplied Yes Removable Speaker Grilles Yes

