PRS announces its $499 SE CE 24 Standard Satin guitar

I love guitars. If you’ve been following me for any amount of time, you will know I love guitars. I love all sorts of guitars and guitar brands, but there is one brand that holds a special place for me, PRS. Paul Reed Smith Guitars (PRS), makes some of the best guitars on the planet, but also some of the most expensive guitars. That’s why they made the SE line, and that line is one of the best affordable guitar lines on the market. The PRS SE line just got even better with a $499 offering in the PRS SE CE 24.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The new PRS SE CE 24 becomes the most affordable PRS electric guitar in the roster and it looks spectacular. I have a few SE guitars in my stable and they are the most played guitars that I own.

Originally introduced in 1988, the CE has become an essential part of the PRS line-up, offering the snap and response of bolt-on construction. The SE CE 24 Standard Satin is the most affordable CE yet, pairing an all-mahogany body with a bolt-on maple neck. The mahogany body features a thin satin finish that results in a highly resonant instrument, and the maple neck’s semi-gloss finish provides a smooth playing feel. The PRS 85/15 “S” pickups provide extended high and low end with clarity and balance, while the push/pull tone control adds the versatility of coil taps.

This workhorse instrument delivers looks, tone, and playability, and is a great option for beginning players through professional musicians thanks to its high-quality build and popular price tag.

PRS SE CE 24 Specifications

Demo

What do you think of the new PRS SE CE 24? Please share your thoughts on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.