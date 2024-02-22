New on Netflix February 23-29: Catch the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards live

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 23-29th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February and March if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 23-29th list which is headlined by the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, live on February 24th.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in February. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

FashionVerse Netflix: From café chic to red-carpet glam, dress clients for all occasions. Flaunt your fashion sense in daily challenges and vote on the community’s top looks.

Money Heist: For them, it’s a job. For you, it’s personal. Join the professor’s crew for one epic mission in this narrative game set in the Money Heist universe.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in February but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Detective Forst (NETFLIX SERIES): When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Featuring new revelations and unprecedented access, this docuseries digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath.

And now for the Netflix February 23-29th list:

February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once 🇺🇸

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing. Mea Culpa (NETFLIX FILM): A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) (NETFLIX FILM): Raquel and Ares can’t forget each other, even while seeing other people. Can they reunite despite family pressure in the final chapter of the trilogy?

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (NETFLIX LIVE EVENT): The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Silent House Productions. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Silent House Productions. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On 🇺🇸

The Real World: Season 9 🇺🇸

February 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Rhythm + Flow Italy (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)): In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called “The Octopus” – a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century.

When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called “The Octopus” – a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century. The Mire: Millennium (NETFLIX SERIES): As the year 2000 draws near, officials investigate a local murder, a skeleton in Gronty forest and a string of horrifying abductions.

As the year 2000 draws near, officials investigate a local murder, a skeleton in Gronty forest and a string of horrifying abductions. Code 8 Part II (NETFLIX FILM): In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. “Arrowverse” alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.

February 29

A Round of Applause (NETFLIX SERIES): Struggling with existential angst and longing for his past life in an orange, a man navigates his quirky family in this decades-spanning drama.

Struggling with existential angst and longing for his past life in an orange, a man navigates his quirky family in this decades-spanning drama. Morbius 🇨🇦

The Tourist: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇺🇸: During a trip to Ireland, the man and Helen hope to learn more about his identity and find answers about his past — but his past finds him first.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 23-29th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Will you be checking out Avatar: The Last Airbender or catching up on your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.