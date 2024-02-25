MWC 2024: The Lenovo ThinkBook transparent laptop (concept) is just one of several devices announced by the company

Lenovo is a firm believer in creating and announcing fistfuls of new devices at all the big tech trade shows, and MWC 2024 is no different. The company always comes armed with new devices and designs and I’m really not sure why they choose to promote so many things, but I digress. This year, at MWC 2024, they at least brought something worth talking about, the new Lenovo ThinkBook transparent laptop.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

But the new Lenovo ThinkBook transparent laptop isn’t the only thing to talk about. New ThinkPads, ThinkBooks, ThinkVision, and a few accessories were announced as well. But of course, the talk of the internet is going to center around that new transparent laptop. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the transparent laptop and more.

Lenovo MWC 2024

Lenovo launched new hardware and software solutions that showcase its focus on AI-driven innovation and commitment to a more sustainable future. These include brand-new ThinkPad and ThinkBook business laptops – unveiling AI features that enhance productivity, creativity, and efficiency – with performance enhancements and multimode versatility. Additionally, Lenovo introduced a selection of accessories designed to boost mobile productivity.

These include the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 portable display, a USB-C Slim Travel Dock for comprehensive docking on the go, and a redesigned ThinkPad Executive 16-inch Backpack that allows for easy carrying of a mobile office. Rounding out the new hardware announcements are new software solutions, including Lenovo Identity Advisor, a digital identity monitoring tool, and Smart Connect, a software that unlocks multi-device synergies and maximizes productivity.

Finally, Lenovo unveiled a futuristic proof-of concept laptop — the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop — which features a world-first 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display, providing a completely borderless and see-through display experience.

ThinkBook Transparent Laptop

Introducing Lenovo’s latest groundbreaking innovation proof of concept, the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop. This laptop revolutionizes the interaction and creation experience with its remarkable 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display. With a borderless screen, transparent keyboard area, and a seemingly floating foot pad design, it effortlessly exudes a sense of high-tech simplicity, elevating the user’s overall experience.

The brilliance of this laptop lies in its intelligent integration of the virtual and real. Through the power of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC), the transparent screen opens up new avenues of work collaboration and efficiency by enabling the interaction with physical objects and overlaying digital information to create unique user-generated content. The transparency allows it to effortlessly integrate naturally within its environment. Users can seamlessly switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen, unlocking new levels of creative efficiency. AI in combination with transparent displays will open up new ways of engaging with data and applications, offering opportunities to develop new features and form factors.

Micro-LED technology offers many advantages in the development of transparent displays. High color saturation combined with exceptional contrast and 1000-nit brightness of the screen allows for optimal visibility both indoors and outdoors, making it equally suitable for nearly any setting. The technology also offers more possibilities in the future with further optimization of image quality, durability, and adjustable transmittance to provide more privacy or more transparency to interact with real-world objects. With its ability to display videos and dynamic images, the transparent screen seamlessly blends and harmonizes with its surroundings.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop is not only a proof of concept but showcases a futuristic perspective on AI PCs, blending digital and physical environments that can enhance user experiences in ways never imagined.

ThinkPad

Introducing the latest generation of business laptops from Lenovo — the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4. These laptops are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro® on select models and Windows 11. They offer an optimal ecosystem of AI hardware and software solutions to deliver enhanced levels of security, power efficiency, and immersive experiences. With an ever-increasing selection of software applications 2 that benefit from the dedicated AI acceleration support, users can enjoy new and enhanced proficiencies across broad areas of usability and productivity.

With Copilot for Windows or Copilot for Microsoft 365, and a physical Copilot key on these new laptops, day-to-day tasks have never been easier, faster, or more effortless. Users can enjoy new features that summarize web pages, compose an email, change settings, and enable new experiences in apps like Teams, Outlook, PowerPoint 3 and more.

The AI PC revolution is here, and Lenovo is dedicated to transforming its PCs and smart devices to deliver personalized AI solutions. These new Lenovo laptops are among the first to drive it. They offer users the most comprehensive personalized PC experiences yet, helping to streamline work streams and boost productivity. Whether it’s collaborating with colleagues, meeting with customers, or analyzing data and creating content, these new ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops can accelerate workflows with supported AI-enabled software tools users need to encourage maximum creativity and efficiency.

ThinkPad T

No transparent laptop in this bunch but still worth looking at is the ThinkPad T series is one of Lenovo’s most successful business laptops. The new ThinkPad T series laptops reinforce the importance of a very popular workhorse laptop built for discerning business users who seek high-performance and durable devices with access to the latest features designed to improve and enhance everyday productivity.

The latest generation ThinkPad T14, T14s, and T16 incorporate the premium design feature of the elegant Communications Bar that houses a 5MP camera, noise-canceling microphones, and also acts as an easy one-handed lip for opening and closing the device. Furthermore, the communications bar allows for narrower bezels thereby increasing the screen-to-body ratio, resulting in a more refined, thinner, and lighter design.

In addition, embracing the inclusive user experience focus of Lenovo’s Product Diversity Office, ThinkPad T series will integrate the tactile markings announced on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9. These additional tactile cues are designed to increase accessibility and aid users who are visually impaired to navigate the keyboard. Furthermore, the frequently used CTRL key has been swapped with the Fn key to be more readily accessible on the left edge of the keyboard. Additional user-centric innovations continue to enhance end user experiences, such as:

Double tapping the TrackPoint opens the TrackPoint Quick Menu, allowing users to customize common features such as microphone or camera settings.

Lenovo View application, that runs on the Intel Core Ultra NPU to save processor load, provides video enhancing tools for the camera, including a new Low Light Enhancer that can brighten and denoise video in low light environments.

3M™ Optical Film solution is available on optional WUXGA displays on ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T14s Gen

The embedded optical film increases the brightness of the display from 300 nits to 400 nits while using up to 16% less power, thereby reducing energy consumption.

New ThinkPad T14 and T16 designs integrate enhanced repairability features.

New ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 will also be available powered by AMD Ryzen™ 8040 series processors with built-in AMD Ryzen AI™, giving customers a broader choice of high-performance CPUs.

ThinkPad X12

Still no transparent laptop, but the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 boasts a 3:2 display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass for both optimal durability and a stunning visual experience. Powered by the latest generation Intel Core Ultra U series processors, this sleek machine takes productivity to new heights with its integrated AI engine, providing a seamless user experience.

The device also features up to 32 GB Dual Channel LPDDR5x soldered memory, enabling users to effortlessly multitask and handle resource-intensive tasks with ease. With its detachable, backlit folio keyboard equipped with a three-button TrackPad and the option for an accompanying magnetic pen, this device offers enhanced versatility and convenience for professionals on the go.

Additionally, the user-facing 5MP + IR cam and the 8MP World-facing cam allow for crystal-clear video calls and impressive photography capabilities for users in remote locations. And with CAT16 4G WWAN support, staying connected is rarely a concern. The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is a true testament to innovation and practicality. It offers highly mobile professionals, such as insurance, healthcare, or law enforcement workers, a reliable and versatile device designed for their specific tasks, including photographic evidence, form completion, and digital signatures among others.

More ThinkBook

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 impresses with its latest drop hinge design, featuring a sleek and thin profile measuring only 16.85 mm, and a lightweight body weighing just 1.64 kg (3.61 pounds). The four-side narrow bezel enhances the overall visual experience, boasting a 90% screen to body ratio for the 16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch display. Renowned for attention to detail, Lenovo has introduced new 1.5 mm key travel on the keyboard to deliver comfortable and precise typing, while the larger touchpad, crafted with glass-like Mylar material, further enhances the user’s interaction. Additionally, the new Magnetic Slim Pen adds a touch of convenience for seamless touch usage, and for added security and convenience, ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 includes a Match-on-Chip fingerprint reader and optional Infrared camera with privacy shutter.

Lenovo has also prioritized powerful AI PC computing in its ThinkBook portfolio by including features designed to improve device optimization and intelligent software tools. Smart Power helps achieve the right balance of power, performance, and battery life, while Smart Meeting improves conferencing experiences by enhancing video features and audio quality management. Furthermore, Lenovo’s commitment to more sustainable practices is evident in the incorporation of 50% recycled aluminum metal on the bottom cover. As well as an increased use of Post Consumer Content plastic materials, such as 50% in the keycaps and up to 90% for selected parts. Lenovo continues to raise the bar with their innovative approach, delivering not only powerful performance but also an intelligent design.

Pricing and Availability

We didn’t cover everything announced by Lenovo, but the bulk of it is here, including that transparent laptop. But here are the prices and availability of everything announced.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5 available starting April 2024, expected starting price of $1,199.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 AMD available starting May 2024 expected starting price of $949.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 available starting April 2024, expected starting price of $1,399.

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 available starting April 2024, expected starting price of $1,219.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 available starting April 2024 expected starting price of $1,399.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 available starting March 2024, expected starting price of $1,169.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor available starting July 2024 expected starting price of $399.

Lenovo ThinkPad Executive 16-inch Backpack available starting May 2024 expected starting price of $179.99.

Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock available starting March 2024 expected starting price of $89.99.

Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Laptop is a proof of concept and is not currently available for sale.

Smart Connect will be available in the coming months on the Google Play Store and Microsoft Store.

Lenovo Identity Advisor comes with a 30-day free offer 14 and is currently available through Lenovo Vantage for consumers in select markets.

What do you think of the Lenovo ThinkBook transparent laptop? Would you buy a transparent laptop? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.