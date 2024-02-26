Save 40% on 1TB Xbox Storage Card with launch of Seagate’s new e-commerce site

Extra storage for your Xbox Series X|S is pretty expensive. However, with the launch of Seagate’s new e-commerce site, you can save just over 40% on the 1TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card which makes it a fantastic deal.

The new e-commerce website allows customers to purchase the company’s storage products directly from Seagate, and offers exclusive promotion, support, live chat customer support, and more.

“We are excited to launch our new e-commerce website in the U.S., which will provide consumers with a seamless and personalized shopping experience. The website will strengthen our relationship with our end users and enable us to deliver more value to them. At Seagate, we continue to innovate and bring new products to market, our new e-commerce website will be where end users can find it first.” Lance Ohara, vice president of marketing at Seagate

To celebrate the launch, customers who register for Seagate’s e-commerce site will have first access to special pricing, free shipping offers, and other promotions. At launch, Seagate is offering an exclusive discount on its most popular gaming storage drives including the Xbox Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB at $129.99 (regularly $219.99), and Game Drive PS5™ NVMe SSD for $89.99 (regularly $124.99). In addition, the 512GB Xbox Storage Expansion Card is only $79.99 (regularly $89.99) and the 2TB version is $229.99 (regular $279.99).

While the site is available in the U.S. only at launch, the company does have plans to expand it to other regions later this year.

