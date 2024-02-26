BritBox March 2024: Catch the classic Agatha Christie mystery Murder is Easy

We cover releases from Netflix, Crackle, and Plex regularly, so we thought we’d throw some British programming in there as well! The BritBox streaming service is a joint collaboration of the BBC and ITV and offers the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. With that out of the way, let’s check out what’s coming to BritBox in March 2024, which includes Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy and season two of Jimmy McGovern’s Time.

March 1

Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy

Episodes: BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 2 x 60’ | All at Once

Based on the classic Agatha Christie mystery, Murder Is Easy tells the story of Luke Fitzwilliam who finds himself on the trail of a serial killer after meeting Miss Pinkerton on a train to London. She tells him about a series of suspicious deaths that have taken place in her village. When she later turns up dead herself – while on the way to visit Scotland Yard – Fitzwilliam realizes he needs to find the killer before yet more bodies start piling up. The two-part series features Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), Morfydd Clark (Lord of the Rings, Saint Maud), and Douglas Henshall (Shetland).

March 4

Catch Me A Killer (Season 2)

Episodes: North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 11 x 60’ | All at Once

To catch a monster you must get inside his head. A profiler’s true story. Based on the book of the same name, Catch Me A Killer tells the harrowing true story of former journalist-turned-psychological profiler Micki Pistorius (Charlotte Hope, The Spanish Princess, Game of Thrones), South Africa’s first serial killer profiler. In 1994, against the backdrop of a country getting used to democracy, Micki joins a police task team on the hunt for a notorious serial killer the Station Strangler; a serial murderer who has left a trail of 22 dead boys in his wake. While finding her feet in a male-dominated arena, Micki battles with her status as an outsider in the police force and in the community she serves. In each episode of this brooding dramatic thriller, Micki deals with the looming specter of her personal life and confronts increasing darkness in her quest to entrap and understand some of South Africa’s most infamous serial killers.

March 8

The Helen West Casebook

Episodes: New to BritBox I 3 x 90′ | All at Once

Crime Prosecutor Helen West (Amanda Burton, Silent Witness) and her policeman boyfriend Geoffrey Bailey (Conor Mullen, Mr. Bates vs The Post Office) uncover a web of abuse and murder after the wife of a London pharmacist turns up dead.

March 11

The Governor (Seasons 1-2)

Episodes: New to BritBox, BritBox Exclusive | S1: 6 x 60’, S2: 6 x 60’ | All at Once

Following a disastrous prison riot, the highly publicized appointment of Helen Hewitt (Janet McTeer, Ozark), the youngest woman to be in charge of an all-male prison, only increases the unrest in the already volatile situation.

February 20

There She Goes

Episodes: New to BritBox | S1: 15 x 30’m’, S2: 15 x 45′ | All at Once

This hour-long special reunites the Yates family as they continue to raise their son and daughter, Rosie, who is non-verbal and lives with an intellectual disability. David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Jessica Hynes (W1A) reprise their roles as struggling yet hilarious parents who attempt to make the best of their lives.

March 15

Killer Net

Episodes: New to BritBox, BritBox Exclusive | 2 x 105′ | All At Once

When murder becomes a virtual reality… From award-winning writer Lynda La Plante, Killer Net focuses upon a group of students who get involved in a violent internet-based game around the same time as a series of murders take place – is there a connection?

Mind Games

Episodes: New to BritBox, BritBox Exclusive | 1 x 120’ | All At Once

From award-winning writer Lynda La Plante. A serial killer is at large and committing a series of horrific murders. Frances O’Neill (Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve) must use her strong religious background and training as a profiler to try to get inside the killer’s mind and track him down.

Supply and Demand (Seasons 1-2)

Episodes: New to BritBox, BritBox Exclusive | S1: 1 x 60’, S2: 6 x 55’ | All At Once

Two detectives… one streetwise and tough (Eamonn Walker, Chicago Fire) the other Cambridge-educated and squeaky clean (Miriam Margoyles, Call the Midwife), are thrown together in dangerous undercover operations in Manchester’s seedy drug lands.

March 20

Holloway: Women Behind Bars

Episodes: New to BritBox, | 1 x 60’ | Movie

Criminologist David Wilson (In the Footsteps of Killers) explores the history of HM Prison Holloway and its high-profile female inmates, from Emmeline Pankhurst and Diana Mitford to Myra Hindley and Rose West.

March 22

No Offence (Season 3)

Episodes: New to BritBox | S3: 6×60’ | All At Once

Written by BAFTA-winner Paul Abbott (Shameless, State of Play), No Offence is a police procedural with a difference. DI Vivienne Deering (Joanna Scanlan, Hold the Sunset) leads her ramshackle team of raucous officers, tackling crime in their jurisdiction, firmly on the wrong side of the tracks.

March 27

Time (Season 2)

Episodes: BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 3 x 60’ | Weekly

Jimmy McGovern’s BAFTA-winning prison drama, Time, described by The Guardian as “… as-good-as-it-gets British drama…” returns for a just-as-harrowing second season March 27. This season centers on a women’s prison, starring Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), Tamara Lawrance (Small Axe) and breakout star Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us).

March (TBD)

Gardeners’ World 2024

Episodes: North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 32 x 60’

Gardeners’ World 2024 is here to bring anyone from budding gardeners to seasoned horticulturalists everything they need to make the most out of their garden, no matter the size or location.

And there you have it, the BritBox March 2024 list! BritBox has a one-week free trial and is available for USD$8.99/CAD$9.99 per month or USD$89.99/CAD$99.99 per year.

What do you think about what's coming to BritBox in March 2024? Anything that catches your eye?