Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race is a new PC/Xbox racing wheel option for sim racing

There are a few racing wheel options for sim racing on the PC and Xbox and the VelocityOne Race from Turtle Beach is the latest to hit the market.

The latest sim peripheral in Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne lineup, the universal wheel and pedal system features the latest technology like hall effect sensors and premium materials. First off, the Race features a custom-built 7.2 Nm rated K:Drive motor that “delivers ultra-realistic, powerful feedback while maintaining smooth steering and detailed reactions to in-race events and track conditions.” Next, the aluminum pedals feature Dynamic Brake Tek to simulate “true-to-life braking performance.”

“VelocityOne Race leaves competitors in the dust with its incomparable racing simulation performance, overall design, and build quality. Turtle Beach has once again delivered a gaming simulation accessory that resets the bar for the category. VelocityOne Race features the latest technologies serious sim racing fans and drivers will love, at a price that is hard to beat.” Cris Keirn, Interim CEO and SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race racing wheel for PC and Xbox sim racing.

The hand-stitched leather wheel itself is removable and includes two Mag-Shift paddle shifters. The two additional analog paddles with magnetic Hall Effect sensors for clutch and handbrake control. Other features and specifications include:

Authentic, Complete Racing Setup for Xbox & PC

Ultra-Realistic K: Drive™ 7.2Nm DD Force Feedback Motor

Glide through Gears with Mag-Shift™ Paddle Shifters

Tune & Customize your Setup with the Race Management Display™

Customizable Throttle, Brake & Clutch Pedals

Dynamic Brake Tek™ Load-Cell Braking System for Enhanced Realism

Modular Control Unit™ for Critical Car Systems & Adjustments

Tuner Companion App for Xbox, PC & Mobile Devices

Premium, Racing-Grade Design with Versatile Mounting Solutions

Turtle Beach Audio Tuning Onboard

Connections Pedals: USB-C to USB-C Pass-Through Connection to the Racing Wheel Racing Wheel: USB-C to USB-A Connection to Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, Windows PCs

Firmware Updates Use the VelocityOne™ Tuner companion app to easily update your firmware to get the best possible performance.

Mounting Options (Wheel): Low-profile clamp, or pre-drilled holes and mounting screws

Mounting Options (Pedals): Pre-drilled holes and mounting screws, or rubber pads

Expansion Ports: (4) USB-C Expansion Ports

Product Weight (kg/lbs.) Wheel: 1.36kg / 3lbs. Base: 820/1.81 Control Panel: 0.24kg / 0.53lbs Pedals: 4kg / 8.82lbs

Product Dimensions (mm/in) Wheel: 300 x 266.1 x 110.2 / 11.81” x 10.48” x 4.34” Base: 303 x 310 x 234.6 / 11.93” x 12.20” x 9.24” Control Panel: 107.5 x 132.3 x 83.3 / 4.23” x 5.21” x 3.28” Pedals: 415.01 x 330 x 223.4 / 16.34” x 12.99” 8.80”



Now available for $649.99, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne racing wheel for racing sims can be purchased from the Turtle Beach website and participating retailers like Amazon.

