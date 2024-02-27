Latest HP laptops unlock creativity and productivity with latest AI capabilities

AI is all the rage these days and has hit the latest laptops and computers. HP’s latest Envy and Pavilion laptop PCs are now AI-enhanced, designed to “unlock your creativity and productivity with the latest AI capabilities.”

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Key features of the new Envy and Pavilion AI-enhanced laptops include:

Either Intel® Core™ Ultra or AMD Ryzen™ processors – both offering dedicated NPUs for even more personalized performance.

HP Smart Sense, which leverages AI to automatically optimize elements of the device like fan noise, temperature, and performance tailored to your workflow.

Copilot in Windows, which complements your capabilities and creativity with intelligent assistance and relevant answers. These are HP’s first devices with the Copilot key, where you can access this AI-powered intelligent assistant with a single press of a button[vi]. Also available is an innovative AI meeting assistant through a 30-day trial of Otter.ai.

Audio tuning by Poly with Poly Studio, and up to a 5MP camera[viii] for the perfect collaboration pair up.

ENERGY STAR® Certified and up to EPEAT® Gold with Climate+ Registered to extend HP’s commitment to a more sustainable future, incorporating recycled materials before, during, and after use.

Let’s check out what HP has to say about the new HP Pavilion (designed for creatives with premium features and customizable performance) and Envy laptops.

HP Pavilion

The HP Pavilion series combines premium features with customizable performance for maximum value. Whether editing content or enjoying a little downtime, the latest Pavilion laptop PCs provide sharp 16:10 visuals, an expanded port lineup, and long-lasting battery life to match your hustle.

The new HP Pavilion 16 inch Laptop PC brings a brilliant OLED display option to the Pavilion lineup for the perfect portable powerhouse, providing:

An Epic Canvas for Creation: Take advantage of 10.3% more vertical viewing space than the previous Pavilion 16 with a larger precision touchpad and backlit keyboard assist for comfortable browsing. On Intel® models, get up close and personal with the stunning detail of optional NVIDIA® graphics or immerse yourself in entertainment on up to an IMAX Enhanced Certified OLED display.

Take advantage of 10.3% more vertical viewing space than the previous Pavilion 16 with a larger precision touchpad and backlit keyboard assist for comfortable browsing. On Intel® models, get up close and personal with the stunning detail of optional NVIDIA® graphics or immerse yourself in entertainment on up to an IMAX Enhanced Certified OLED display. Configurations to Fit Every Flow: Tackle your most intensive projects with a range of collaboration tools shared across the portfolio, choosing from several Intel® or AMD models and an optional FHD IR camera. HP Fast Charge provides a timely battery boost ahead of a long day of creativity, resulting in up to 19 hours of battery life on devices with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor – a 44% increase over the previous Pavilion 16.

The HP Pavilion 16 AI-enhanced laptop.

The HP Pavilion 16 is expected to be available in April at HP.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and Costco. The version with Intel® Core™ processors has a starting price of $799.99. The version with AMD Ryzen™ processors has a starting price of $799.99.

The new HP Pavilion Aero 13.3 inch Laptop PC is the world’s lightest AI-enhanced consumer laptop, featuring a lightweight recycled magnesium-aluminum for a sustainable, stylish, and durable design and fueled by the latest AMD Ryzen™ processors:

Sleek Portability with Uncompromising Efficiency: Weighing less than 2.2lbs (<1 kg), the Pavilion Aeroisa premium laptop is created for life on the go. Game on with fluid 5MP visuals on AMD models with AMD FreeSync™ support while HP Fast Charge via USB-C jumpstarts up to 12 hours of battery life.

Weighing less than 2.2lbs (<1 kg), the Pavilion Aeroisa premium laptop is created for life on the go. Game on with fluid 5MP visuals on AMD models with AMD FreeSync™ support while HP Fast Charge via USB-C jumpstarts up to 12 hours of battery life. Tools for Dynamic Collaboration and Creativity: Command the virtual room and connect with confidence, leveraging the new 5MP camera and vivid 2.5k resolution WQXGA display. Not presentation-ready? No worries. The Pavilion series features a manual camera shutter and Windows Hello facial recognition to provide added layers of security until you’re ready to share your passion projects with the world.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13.3 is expected to be available in May at HP.com for a starting price of $799.99. The device will also be available at Amazon.com.

HP Envy

The new HP Envy x360 14 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC and HP Envy x360 16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC are adaptable companions that move with you, delivering:

Flexibility to Power Your Lifestyle : Choose between 14- and 16-inch versions with either Intel® or AMD Ryzen™ processors, perfect for versatile functionality, featuring a high-strength aluminum design, and Thunderbolt™ 4 ports (on Intel® models). Both new laptops power through all-day use for up to 17 hours of immersive creativity.

: Choose between 14- and 16-inch versions with either Intel® or AMD Ryzen™ processors, perfect for versatile functionality, featuring a high-strength aluminum design, and Thunderbolt™ 4 ports (on Intel® models). Both new laptops power through all-day use for up to 17 hours of immersive creativity. Expertly Curated Sights and Sounds: Experience unmatched clarity and comfort with an immersive 16:10 screen ratio, enhanced by upgrades to the keyboard and touchpad for more comfortable browsing, editing, and gaming. The optional 2.8K OLED display features an IMAX Enhanced certification for superior visuals.

The HP Envy x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC.

The 14- and 16-inch models are expected to be available beginning in March at HP.com as well as BestBuy.com. The HP Envy x360 14 with Intel® Core™ processors has a starting price of $959.99. The AMD version has a starting price of $949.99. The HP Envy x360 16 with Intel® Core™ processors has a starting price of $879.99. The AMD version has a starting price of $859.99.

The new HP Envy 17.3 inch Laptop PC takes personalized productivity to the next level, unlocking your best balance of work and play with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPUs. Enjoy extended usage with up to 9 hours of battery life. Envy 17.3 is optimized for convenience with a larger touchpad, backlit keys, and AI-enabled presence-sensing technology for added security. With Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4, Thunderbolt™ 4, and USB-C charging, this laptop ensures smooth performance and streamlined connectivity, making it ideal for those seeking efficiency and enjoyment from anywhere. The device is expected to be available in March at HP.com for a starting price of $1,299.99. It will also be available at BestBuy.com.

What do you think about the latest HP AI-enhanced laptops? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.