Lenco announces its Hi-Fi LBT-345WA turntable with Carbon Fiber tone arm and Bluetooth streaming

Lenco is a new name to us here at Techaeris, but the company’s new flagship turntable caught our eye. Vinyl records and turntables have become extremely popular over the past few years. There is a long-standing argument that vinyl analog Hi-Fi is just better than anything offered by digital, you all can argue in your respective social media comments over that.

Meanwhile, Lenco announced its flagship LBT-345WA turntable with a carbon fiber tone arm and Bluetooth streaming. This is a turntable which offers a mix of premium sound with plug and play simplicity. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about this new turntable.

Lenco LBT-345WA

Featuring the legendary Ortofon 2M Red cartridge and custom Carbon Fiber Tonearm, the LBT-345WA represents a system which is not only full of innovative features, but one that can be upgraded as you go. With the option of upgrading the cartridge or built-in phono stage over time.

The built-in switchable phono stage allows any active speaker to be used (such as the Audio Pro C20) and the Bluetooth connection means any Bluetooth speaker or headphones can be used for wireless convenience.

The LBT-345WA comes supplied with a Chrome-plated Record Stabilizer which can be placed in the center of the turntable platter. The stabilizer lightly presses on the record, ensuring even contact with the turntable, reducing any unwanted vibrations and delivering a more stable rotation to ensure accurate and balanced sound reproduction from your favorite records.

Available in a gloss walnut color, the stylish Lenco LBT-345WA turntable also features a USB output for vinyl-to-digital conversion, a felt slip-mat, and a detachable dust cover.

Drive Belt Drive Playback Speeds 45 / 33⅓ RPM Cartridge Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge Type Moving Magnet Audio Out Connections Stereo RCA USB Type-B Bluetooth 5.2 Built-in Phono Pre-amplifier Yes (Moving Magnet) Bypass Phono Pre-Amplifier Option Yes Removable Dust Cover Yes Platter Aluminum Dimensions (Inc. Dust Cover) 12.5 cm (H) x 42 cm (W) x 36 cm (D) Weight 5.1 kg In the Box 1 x Lenco LBT-345WA Turntable1 x Felt Slip-mat1 x RCA Cable1 x USB Cable1 x 45 RPM Adaptor1 x Counterweight1 x Record Stabiliser1 x Anti-skating Weight1 x Ortofon 2M Red cartridge1 x Removable Dust Cover1 x User Manual

