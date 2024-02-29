Snag an iPhone 12 for $99 when you bring your number to Metro by T-Mobile

Metro by T-Mobile is running a pretty damn good deal right now, for customers who bring their number to their service. Bring your number and you could get an iPhone 12 for just $99.99. Now, the iPhone 12 isn’t the latest and greatest iPhone, but, iPhones generally last for at least five to six upgrade cycles. So the iPhone 12 should be up-to-date and relevant until the iPhone 17 or even 18.

Here’s the description from the Metro by T-Mobile website. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. Beautifully bright 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. Let the fun begin.

Now, this $99 deal only applies to users bringing their number to Metro, new users who need a number provided to them can get the phone for $100 off the retail price. So new users without a number can expect to pay $529, saving $100 off the $629 retail price.

The $99.99 deal is an excellent one for those looking to get into an iPhone but don’t want to spend a ton of cash. Be sure to read all the fine print and what sort of contracts may be involved. I believe you’ll have to subscribe to their $80 a month plan to get the deal.

Quick Features of iPhone 12

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display

Ceramic Shield

5G Connectivity

A14 Bionic Chip

Advanced Dual-Camera System

Night Mode

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 3

4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording

IP68 Water Resistance

Supports MagSafe Accessories

iOS 14

