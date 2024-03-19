Fluance is one of the big players in the audio/audiophile and especially vinyl record market. We’ve reviewed and used several of their products over the years and they are fantastic. Now, the company has announced a new device to help turntable owners better enjoy their vinyl records. The Fluance IB40 Turntable Isolation Base is a $119 gadget that reduces external vibration for better playback.

As a testament to the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio perfection, the IB40 Isolation Base offers a solution to the challenge of extracting every nuanced detail from vinyl records. By protecting turntables from surface vibrations, the Fluance IB40 Isolation Base unlocks the full potential of vinyl, optimizing frequency response and articulating sonic intricacies with precision, ensuring an unparalleled listening experience. Here are some of the key features to consider on this device.

Fluance IB40 Turntable Isolation Base

Key Features

Audio Clarity: The anti-vibration base ensures an immersive listening experience, shielded from surface vibrations. In doing so, it provides the most silent platform for turntables and articulates sonic details, effectively preserving the integrity of the playback.

High Mass Wood Plinth: The solid wood platform provides exceptional damping of external vibrations, guaranteeing isolation from undesired environmental disturbances and allowing for the authentic rendition of every auditory nuance.

Engineered Isolation Feet: With minimal contact to surfaces below, the IB40’s silicone rubber feet aid in minimizing environmental vibrations, resulting in a higher dynamic range and enhanced imaging.

Adjustable Level Platform: By employing the height adjustable feet and integrated bubble level to balance your set-up, listeners can ensure the turntable operates in a perfectly aligned manner, providing optimal sound reproduction while simultaneously preventing harmonic distortion, record skipping, and uneven stylus wear.

Universal Home Audio Applications: Aside from enhancing the sound quality of your favorite turntable, the IB40 can also diminish noise and vibrations for other audio components such as CD players, amplifiers, and speakers, allowing audiophiles to enjoy pristine listening experiences for years to come.

Pricing and Availability

is available now for purchase in a Natural Walnut, Piano White, or Piano Black finish and retails for $119.99 MSRP at the link below. Currently, this looks to be only available on Fluance’s website, but it could be coming to other outlets like Amazon and other places. You might just check every so often if you’re looking for a different retailer to purchase from.

