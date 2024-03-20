Leaving Netflix April 2024: Catch these titles before they’re gone…

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
And now for our Leaving Netflix April 2024 list…
Table of contents
April 4
- Day of the Dead: Bloodline 🇺🇸
- Imposters: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸
April 7
- Marshall 🇺🇸
April 8
- The Nice Guys 🇺🇸
April 9
- Horrible Bosses 2 🇺🇸
April 11
- Deliver Us from Evil 🇺🇸
April 15
- Rush 🇺🇸
- Synchronic 🇺🇸
- The Zookeeper’s Wife 🇺🇸
April 20
- Trolls 🇨🇦
April 22
- The Meg 🇺🇸
- Train to Busan
April 24
- The Hateful Eight 🇺🇸
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1 🇺🇸
April 25
- Kung Fu Panda 3 🇺🇸
April 26
- Malignant 🇺🇸
April 30
- 3 Ninjas Kick Back 🇨🇦
- 13 Going on 30 🇺🇸
- 27 Dresses 🇺🇸
- 30 Days of Night 🇺🇸
- Apollo 13 🇺🇸
- Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14 🇺🇸
- Elvis 🇺🇸
- Erin Brockovich 🇺🇸
- The First Purge 🇺🇸
- Fried Green Tomatoes 🇺🇸
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 🇺🇸
- Joker 🇺🇸
- Jurassic Park 🇺🇸
- Jurassic Park III 🇺🇸
- Kindergarten Cop 🇺🇸
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park 🇺🇸
- Mamma Mia! 🇺🇸
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 🇺🇸
- Oblivion 🇨🇦
- Pacific Rim 🇨🇦
- The Purge: Election Year 🇺🇸
- Silver Linings Playbook 🇺🇸
- Simply Irresistible 🇨🇦
- Step Brothers 🇺🇸
- Twins 🇺🇸
- Whiplash 🇺🇸