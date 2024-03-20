Lexar has been making storage devices for a very long time and they make some of the best devices on the market today. Typically, we wouldn’t see a storage product targeted towards iPhone 15 Pro users, but since Apple has switched to USB-C, here we have the new Lexar SL500.

Of course, the Lexar SL500 will work with Android phones as well, but the push of this press release is for iPhone users who want to shoot in Apple Pro Res up to 4K 60FPS. Because those Pro Res files are huge, you’re going to need a lot of storage, and 256GB is not going to do it. Here’s what the rest of the press release had to say about this new drive.

Lexar SL500

Overview

This new drive features a super-slim, solid aluminum unibody construction that fits in the palm of your hand, the Lexar SL500 Portable SSD delivers impressive 2000MB/s max read and 1800MB/s max write speeds for maximized efficiency.

The SL500 Portable SSD is compatible with a wide range of devices. It is a slim and convenient companion for the iPhone 15 series, serving as a backup for photos, videos, and more. It pairs especially well with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

The drive supports Apple Pro Res Recording, allowing users to shoot directly to the drive in 4K at up to 60FPS. Paired with Mac OSX 10.6+, Windows 11/10/7/8, or Android 4.4+, it offers substantial extra storage. It can also be used to store massive game files for PlayStation™4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation5 with system software version 4.50 or higher (playing or storing PS4™ games; storing PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S (playing or storing Xbox One games; storing Xbox Series X | S games). It also comes with Lexar DataShield, a 256-bit AES encryption software to keep files secure.

“Whether users are looking to speed up their work or accelerate their creativity, this drive delivers the performance needed to take projects and pursuits to the next level,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. “It’s incredible read and write speeds translate into both faster downloads and faster transfers.”

Features/Pricing/Availability

● Incredible USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write to transfer files fast

● Thin, compact, and durable metal design

● Supports Apple Pro Res recording – shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

● Compatible with iPhone 15 series, mobile devices, laptops, cameras, game consoles, and more

● Type-C data cable for plug-and-play convenience

● Includes Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption software to protect files

The SL500 Portable SSD is available in 2TB at $229.99 and will be available in a 4TB capacity at the end of Q2.

