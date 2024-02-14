Lexar announces its new SL600 portable SSD

Lexar has announced a new portable SSD in the form of its new SL600. With crazy fast USB 3.2 Gen 22 performance of up to 2000 MB/s read and write, it’s perfect for photographers, videographers, and content creators as well as business professionals. It can back up or transfer massive files on the go, or shoot photos and video directly to the drive.

It features a durable, aluminum enclosure that helps protect users’ files from bumps and drops while traveling or on location, while also providing shock- and vibration-resistance. It also comes with Lexar DataShieldTM, a 256-bit AES encryption software, so users can ensure their sensitive files remain private. It includes USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables, so it is compatible with a wide range of devices, and a carabiner loop allows users to secure it to their bag.

Key features include, but are not limited to:

● Blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of up to 2000 MB/s read/write1

● Durable, aluminum enclosure for protection and shock- and vibration-resistance2

● Includes Lexar DataShield™ 256-bit AES encryption software to protect files3

● Includes USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables

● Carabiner loop to secure the drive to your travel bag

The Lexar Professional SL600 Portable SSD comes in three capacities and is available for $129.99 for 1 TB and $174.99 for 2 TB. It will also be available in a 4 TB capacity at the end of Q2. It is compatible with a wide range of Type-A and Type-C devices, including DSLR and mirrorless cameras, Mac and Windows PCs, Android and iPhone devices, and PlayStation and Xbox systems.

Most of us can use a portable drive and this new Lexar drive looks pretty remarkable, pick it up at the links below.

