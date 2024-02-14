The Galaxy S24 series is already getting a big update based on user feedback

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has only been showing up in users’ hands for the past few weeks and we already have a big update. The Galaxy S24 series is an important one for the company, with AI at the forefront and a new flat screen design. Plus, the company added in an anti-reflective coating that has been causing some users to complain about the smartphone’s vibrancy.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Galaxy S24 series has numerous promising features and a knockout design, we are still waiting on Samsung to possibly send us one for review. But the company has seen a fair amount of early feedback and this is what they had to say.

“Based on your feedback, through an upcoming update, we aim to provide enhanced options and experiences across device display and camera, enabled by advanced hardware and software integration efforts. Read on to learn more about the Galaxy S24 updates and how you can harness them to up-level your device.”

The company provided a quick bullet list of what you can expect from this update, but you can also read the company blog for more information.

Display “Vividness” Option: Users can now personalize their viewing experience with a new “Vividness” option under display settings – enabling a wider range of display choices.

Camera Functions: The camera features have been optimized for better zoom, Portrait Mode, Nightography, and rear video shooting capabilities.

Galaxy AI Language Improvements: Additionally, language recognition and accuracy have been improved for the 13 supported languages, facilitating seamless communication across languages.

What do you think of this Samsung Galaxy S24 series update? Did you expect this so soon after release? Please share your thoughts on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.