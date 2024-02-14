Creative announces its new Pebble X series of desktop speakers

Creative Technology today announced the release of the Creative Pebble X and Creative Pebble X Plus, the latest additions to the Pebble series. The company says these speakers are set to “transform the users’ workstations or any setup into an immersive sound sanctuary.”

Boasting an impressive RMS power of up to 30W and a peak power of up to 60W, both the 2.0 and 2.1 speakers promise a “superior listening experience” across music, movies, and gaming. Apart from their audio features, these latest speakers dazzle with customizable RGB lighting, allowing users to create a pulsating light show to match any mood. Along with wired and wireless modes, these latest speakers serve as an excellent choice for those looking for a premium desktop audio upgrade. This is what the company’s press release had to say.

Pebble X

The Creative Pebble X series makes its debut, packing a hefty audio punch with enhanced custom-tuned 2.75″ full-range drivers for a truly immersive listening experience. Both models boast the iconic 45° elevated design, meticulously angled for an optimized listening experience.

Taking the audio game up a notch, the Creative Pebble X Plus sports a sleek subwoofer with dual passive radiators, designed to be compact enough to sit seamlessly on any desk setup. With added features like Dialog+ and BassFlex, these latest speakers can deliver powerful bass and crystal-clear spoken dialogues without compromising volume.

Despite their small footprint, these speakers can envelop users with an acoustic power output reaching up to 15W RMS and a peak of 30W when plugged into a PC port. When connected to a 30W (or higher) PD adapter, these speakers truly shine as it can deliver a peak power of up to 60W, unleashing their complete audio potential for an outstanding listening experience.

Experience a burst of color with customizable RGB lighting, offering a palette of 16.8 million hues and six built-in presets. It’s a fun way for users to personalize their workspaces, matching their unique styles for an immersive audiovisual experience.

Connectivity is also a breeze, with support for wired and wireless modes, including USB audio playback, Bluetooth 5.3, and a universal 3.5 mm AUX input port. In addition, the dual ports for headphones and microphones also add convenience for communications and late-night private listening.

To unlock the full potential of the speakers, users can easily download the Creative app on Windows. This app grants users’ access to the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine audio technologies, such as Surround, Smart Volume, Bass, Crystallizer and EQ. Users can also personalize the RGB lighting and other features using the Creative app’s modules, which are available on Windows, the Apple App Store, and the Google Play Store.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Pebble X is priced at US$89.99 and is available for pre-order at Creative.com. For more information, visit creative.com/PebbleX

Creative Pebble X Plus is priced at US$129.99 and is available for pre-order at Creative.com. For more information, visit creative.com/PebbleXPlus

