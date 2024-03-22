Amazon’s 2024 Big Spring Sale is here because Prime Day isn’t enough…

As if having a couple of Amazon Prime Day sales throughout the year isn’t enough, Amazon has just introduced its first-ever Big Spring Sale with plenty of deals to be had.

You can easily catch most of the deals, including time-limited specials on the Big Spring Sale landing page, saving on everything from laptops to speakers to watches and more. The sale started on March 20th and runs through March 25th, so you have a few days to save. Oh, and don’t forget to sign up for your free 30-day trial of Prime!

Here are a few Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that caught our eye this year, including FREE TVs (see Home Theatre section below)!

Computing

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
Amazon eero mesh WiFi system$169.99$126.9925%Amazon
Anker Charging Accessories$35+$22.99+up to 43%Amazon
Baseus 100W Blade USB-C Laptop Charger$129.99$69.9846%Amazon
Logitech Productivity Mice, Keyboards, Cams, Headset$27.99+$22+up to 33%Amazon
SABRENT 2.5 Inch SATA to USB 3.0
Tool Free External Hard Drive Enclosure		$11.99$9.9917%Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch, Buds, Accessories$29.99+$20.99+up to 56%Amazon
TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System$199.99$169.9915%Amazon
TP-Link Tri-Band BE9300 Wi-Fi 7 Router$299.99$269.9910%Amazon
UGREEN Nexode Pro 100W USB-C Charger$74.99$63.7415%Amazon

Gaming

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
Intel Core i7-12700KF Gaming Desktop Processor$261.20$199.9923%Amazon
Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel$999.99$806.2019%Amazon
Redragon K673 PRO 75% Wireless Gaming Keyboard$76.99$51.9932%Amazon

Headphones

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
Anker Soundcore Headphones$39.99+$23.90+up to 51%Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Ultra$429$37912%Amazon
Google Pixel Buds Pro$199.99$139.9930%Amazon
Sony LinkBuds Wireless Earbuds$179.99$13823%Amazon

Health & Fitness

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
Amazfit Smartwatches$59.99+$44.99+up to 25%Amazon
Garmin Forerunner 255$399.99$299.9925%Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm$299.99$249.9917%Amazon

Home Theatre

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
Dangbei Smart Projectors$399+$280+Amazon
Get a FREE 65″ Crystal UHD 4K TV
with purchase of select Samsung TVs!		$1,597.99+Amazon
Roku Express Sticks$29.99+$19.99+up to 33%Amazon

Laptops/Desktops/Tablets

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
Amazon Fire Max 11$244.99$184.9924%Amazon
ASUS Gaming Laptops$899.99+$749.99+up to 21%Amazon
Lenovo/Samsung Tablets$149.99+$99.99+up to 43%Amazon

Monitors

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
ASUS 27″ ProArt Display $319$23925%Amazon
LG 27-Inch StanbyME Go$1,169.99$996.9917%Amazon
Samsung Monitors$139.99+$109.99+up to 43%Amazon
Samsung 27” Odyssey G30A$229.99$179.9922%Amazon

Movies and Entertainment

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy — Blu-ray + Digital$39.99$16.9958%Amazon
How To Train Your Dragon: 3 — Movie Collection [Blu-ray]$29.98$12.9957%Amazon
Scream 3 Movie Collection (Blu-ray + Digital)$19.99$14.9925%Amazon
Scary Movie Collection (Blu-ray + Digital)$17.99$11.9933%Amazon
Madagascar: The Ultimate Collection [Blu-ray]$39.99$13.9965%Amazon
9 [Blu-ray]$14.99$9.3538%Amazon
The Land Before Time — The Complete Collection$35.99$16.4954%Amazon
Shrek 4-Movie Collection [Blu-ray]$29.99$22.7924%Amazon
Hop [Blu-ray]$19.99$8.9955%Amazon
Universal 10-Film Action Collection [DVD]$39.99$19.9950%Amazon
It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown (remastered deluxe edition)$19.97$13.9430%Amazon
Halloween II / Halloween III: Season of the Witch Double Feature [DVD]$9.99$5.9940%Amazon
Universal 10-Film Sci-Fi Collection [DVD]$39.99$18.9953%Amazon
American Pie 4-Movie Collection [Blu-ray]$22.99$13.9939%Amazon
Steve Martin 8-Movie Collection [DVD]$29.99$20.9930%Amazon

Smart Home

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
Blink Smart Home Doorbells/Cameras$89.98+$71.98+up to 40%Amazon
Moen 900-002 Flo Smart Water Monitor$799.99$668.1716%Amazon
Roborock Robot Vacuums$429.99+$279.99+up to 47%Amazon
Switchbot Products$29+$21.75+up to 30%Amazon

Smartphones

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
Google Pixel Unlocked Phones$499+$374+up to 29%Amazon
Motorola Unlocked Smartphones$169.99+$99.99+up to 42%Amazon
Otterbox Phone Cases$39.95+$15.02+up to 54%Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Unlocked Phones$299.99+$264.99+up to 30%Amazon

Speakers

ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscountPurchase Link
JBL Go 3 Eco$49.95$39.9520%Amazon

What do you think about the Amazon Big Spring Sale? Is there anything you’re going to be picking up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.

