The Samsung S series of smartphones generally gets the lion share of media coverage worldwide. Considering it is the company’s flagship series, it is understandable. But the A series is no slouch and actually may be a better choice for many. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is finally available here in the United States for consumers to grab. While it may not house the mega specs that the S24 Ultra has, it also doesn’t destroy your bank account.

We’re not going to dive too deep into the A35 5G, but we will link you to Samsung’s press release here, so you can read all the bits and pieces the company wrote about.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Electronics America today expanded its A series portfolio in the U.S. with the Galaxy A35 5G, demonstrating Samsung’s ongoing commitment to making the best mobile innovations available to everyone. It comes packed with a stunning display, new photography capabilities inspired by Galaxy’s flagship camera innovations, and the performance needed to enable new experiences.

Galaxy A35 5G arrives in the United States, joining A25 5G and A15 5G — designed to make the most out of every day with the latest A series technology. In addition, Samsung is expanding the possibilities of what can be done with the Galaxy A series this year, by offering Samsung Knox Vault for the first time on this lineup.

The new device continues the Galaxy A series tradition of making fun and immersive mobile experiences accessible to all. With its Super AMOLED display, users can enjoy the latest shows or browse social media in Full High Definition. Take entertainment anywhere thanks to Vision Booster, which makes A35 5G’s 6.6-inch screen1 look clear and bright in a range of environments.

The Galaxy A35 5G offers users the power, performance, and durability needed to keep up with their active lifestyle. It features 5G connectivity2 along with an Octa-Core processor for extra power efficiency. Plus, it’s long-lasting 5,000mAh battery enables users to transition from work to play without having to constantly worry about the phone’s charging percentage. When it is time for an extra boost, the Galaxy A35 5G can get you going in no time with Super Fast Charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is also secured by Samsung Knox, Galaxy’s multi-layer security platform. As a trusted security platform, Samsung Knox is designed to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection, and collaborative protection.

The Galaxy A35 5G is fully compatible with the Galaxy ecosystem, giving users a smooth and integrated experience across a range of Galaxy devices. Users can keep up with their fitness goals by connecting Galaxy Fit3 or Galaxy Watch6 to their Galaxy A35 5G7. And, thanks to Auto Switch, incoming calls will be automatically switched to connected Galaxy Buds FE for enhanced convenience.

Pricing and Availability

Starting today, the Galaxy A35 5G is available on Samsung’s website, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carriers and retailers. The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G starts at $399.99 and comes in two colors: Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac.

For a limited time on Samsung’s website, receive 30% off Galaxy Buds FE with a purchase of the Galaxy A35 5G. Or trade-in your current phone and receive an enhanced offer worth up to $150 towards Galaxy A35 5G on Samsung’s website.

To find out more about the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and other Galaxy smartphones, be sure to hit the link below.

