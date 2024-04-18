New on Netflix April 19-25: Zack Synder’s “Rebel Moon” returns

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 19-25th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix April 19-25th list which is headlined by Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver and Dead Boy Detectives.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in April. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Games Dev Tycoon Netflix: Design blockbuster games, build your studio from the ground up and become part of video game history in this super-satisfying business simulation.

Hades: Slash your way through an ever-changing Underworld to ditch the afterlife, with the Greek gods rooting you on. And when you die trying? Try again.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in April but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Baby Reindeer (NETFLIX SERIES): When a struggling comedian shows one act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives.

And now for the Netflix 19-25th list:

April 19

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver (NETFLIX FILM): The rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made. A Zack Snyder film.

April 21

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know 🇺🇸

April 22

Ahead of the Curve 🇺🇸

CoComelon Lane: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Welcome back to CoComelon Lane, where JJ, Bella, Cece, Cody and Nina are using their imaginations, trying new things and learning big lessons every day!

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (NETFLIX COMEDY): The irreverent Scottish comedian tackles big themes like death, decline and the disappointments of middle age in her stand-up special filmed in Bristol.

Forrest Gump 🇨🇦

Schindler’s List 🇨🇦

April 23

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (NETFLIX SERIES): In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt.

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (NETFLIX SERIES): From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?

April 24

Deliver Me (NETFLIX SERIES): When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from.

Don't Hate the Player (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)): Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival.

King Richard 🇺🇸

TLC Forever 🇺🇸

April 25

City Hunter (NETFLIX FILM): An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner’s sister to investigate his death.

Dead Boy Detectives (NETFLIX SERIES): Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives.

Scream VI 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 19-25th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

