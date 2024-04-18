We’re not sure about you, but we’ve been expecting this at some point in our lifetime. Given that the majority of the world runs on computers, it was only a matter of time until US infrastructure was targeted. According to Reuters, FBI director Christopher Wray is warning that a Chinese-led hacking attempt will hit United States infrastructure at any time.

Direct from Reuters:

Chinese government-linked hackers have burrowed into U.S. critical infrastructure and are waiting “for just the right moment to deal a devastating blow,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday.

An ongoing Chinese hacking campaign known as Volt Typhoon has successfully gained access to numerous American companies in telecommunications, energy, water, and other critical sectors, with 23 pipeline operators targeted, Wray said in a speech at Vanderbilt University.

China is developing the “ability to physically wreak havoc on our critical infrastructure at a time of its choosing,” Wray said at the 2024 Vanderbilt Summit on Modern Conflict and Emerging Threats. “Its plan is to land low blows against civilian infrastructure to try to induce panic.”

So what can you say to that? Be prepared for something big coming soon. Head over to Reuters for the full story.

